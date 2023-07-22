Prince George Is All Grown Up in His New 10th Birthday Portrait

Hello, double digits.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Published on July 22, 2023 @ 10:59AM
Prince George
Happy birthday, Prince George

Today, the young royal turns 10 years old, officially entering double digits — and to celebrate the milestone occasion, his parents Kate Middleton and Prince William released a new portrait of the birthday boy over the weekend. 

"10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday! 🎉," the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote alongside a brand-new photo of George looking all grown up. In the snapshot, taken by Millie Pilkington, George is seen sitting on the steps of an outdoor staircase with a huge smile on his face, dressed in a blue checkered button-down shirt and a coordinating pair of pants. 

Royal fans (this writer, included) have noticed that the older George gets, the more he looks like his dad. "Happy Birthday to Prince George! He looks just like his dad now ❤️," one person wrote in the comments section, while another added, "Looking more like his dad every day." However, some believe he's more of a mix between Kate's dad Michael Middleton and Princess Diana's younger brother Charles Spencer. 

Prince George

And while George, who is second in line to the throne, may appear reserved in front of the camera when compared to his outgoing younger brother Prince Louis and sister Princess Charlotte, a family friend of the Wales recently told People that the 10-year-old is "a cracking lad" behind the scenes. British fashion designer Amaia Arrieta added, "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."

