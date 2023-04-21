Prince Archie's 4th Birthday Will Reportedly Include a "Low-Key" Party at Home

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Meghan Markle’s decision to stay stateside during King Charles III’s historic coronation was due, in part, to her children’s exclusion from the royal festivities (and Prince Archie’s 4th birthday, of course). Now, we finally have a bit of insight as to what the Duchess of Sussex will be up to at home while Prince Harry attends the ceremony on their behalf.

According to a source via People, Archie’s 4th birthday party, which lands on the same May 6 date of the coronation, won’t be nearly as lively as King Charles’s big day. “It's going to be a low-key party at home,” the source shared. “They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend.”

getty images

The source added that Archie’s younger sister, Princess Lilibet, will also be present for the celebration: “They are so sweet together. Archie loves Lili. He's such a sweet boy. When she's not around, he asks, 'Where's Lili?'”

While Meghan is surely excited to celebrate her son’s birthday at their family’s Montecito home, news of Archie’s party plans come days after it was revealed that the duchess reportedly wouldn’t mind being at the coronation, too.

“Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," a separate insider told People earlier this week. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?”

Another source added that although Charles is “pleased” with Harry’s assumed attendance, there likely won’t be a full reconciliation. “At this point, it's become so personal. Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad,” the source said.