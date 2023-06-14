Prime Video Finally Shared a Thirsty First Look at Its Gay Royal Rom-Com 'Red, White, & Royal Blue'

The internet is already crushing so hard over these booktok boys.

By Staff Author
Published on June 14, 2023 @ 03:45PM
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry
Photo:

Courtesy Prime Video

After Casey McQuiston's Red, White & Royal Blue hit shelves in 2019 and gained a huge following — which only got bigger and even crazier once the book became a booktok favorite, fans waited with bated breath for the beloved read to become a movie. Well, Prime Video snatched up the rights to it and now we have a first look at exactly what's going down with everyone's favorite royal and his would-be first son beau will look like when the movie arrives this August. 

For those unfamiliar, the novel revolves around a crown prince, a president’s son, and a not-so-stealthy romance that brings new meaning to international relations — one that they don't teach you in poli sci class. Naturally, because booktok loves the trope of people hating each other and having hate sex with one another before a happy ending arrives, the story is an enemies-to-lovers romance that mashes up classic rom-com qualities, adds a dash of gay for good measure, and even has something for royal fans.

The film stars Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Alex Claremont-Diaz, first son of the U.S.) and Nicholas Galitzine (as Prince Henry) as the leads — and the internet's newest boyfriends. The movie also includes Uma Thurman as the first female president of the United States, Ellen Claremont.

Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Courtesy Prime Video
Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry

Courtesy Prime Video

As for what changes will happen between the book and movie, director Matthew López already has an answer for any potential naysayers.

“Obviously, when translating a nearly 500-page book to the screen, there are things you have to lose and things you will need to change,” he told Glamour. “It is an adaptation, not a recitation. I like to think that, as a fan of the novel, I was able to find the balance of serving Casey’s story while also serving the needs of the movie.” 

Red, White & Royal Blue arrives on Prime Video Aug 11.

