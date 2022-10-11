Comfy Sneakers From This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Brand Are on Sale Starting at $38 Today

If you ask me, you can never have too many pairs of neutral sneakers in your closet. They’ll go with pretty much any casual outfit you put together and keep your feet comfortable for hours on end. It seems both celebrities and royals agree with me, as everyone from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the same sneaker brand over the years: Superga. And in today’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get tons of Superga sneakers on sale for $50 or less.

The Superga sale includes both low-tops and high-tops, as well as platform and standard-height styles. Below, check out our top four pairs of Superga sneakers on sale at Amazon, starting at $38.

Starting off with a pair of high-tops, these monochromatic sneakers come in three tonal shades — black, beige, and white. They have a canvas upper with striped rubber outsoles and rubber toe caps. And since they have a high-top silhouette, these sneakers will go well with tall, cozy socks to keep your feet and ankles warm in the fall and winter.

If you’re more of a low-top person, go with the 2750 Cotu Classics, which happen to be the pair both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have worn. The timeless sneakers come in more than 60 colorways, and they have the brand’s signature cotton canvas upper, which means you can throw them in the wash whenever they get dirty. Just note: The brand recommends ordering these shoes in a half-size down.

Offering extra durability, these high-top Superga sneakers have a two-inch rubber platform with a lug-sole. Available in black and white, the shoes also have cushioned footbeds to keep your feet comfortable and supported for hours on end. Wear them with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a cropped sweater, and a faux-leather jacket for a cool-girl vibe this fall.

If you want the extra height from platform outsoles but prefer the look of low-top shoes, go for the 2790 sneakers in one of eight colorways. You can wear them casually with leggings and an oversized hoodie, or dress them up with tights, frilly socks, and a mini dress. Plus, if you’re into the baggy jeans trend, these sneakers will prevent the hems of your pants from dragging on the floor.

It’s not often that multiple pairs of sneakers from a brand loved by royals and supermodels go on sale for $45 or less, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this Prime Early Access deal now before time runs out.

