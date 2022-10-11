Comfy Sneakers From This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Brand Are on Sale Starting at $38 Today

Don’t miss out on this Amazon Prime Early Access deal.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for Meredith brands including InStyle and People.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on October 11, 2022 @ 12:00AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Comfy Sneakers From This Supermodel- and Royals-Approved Brand Are on Sale Starting at $38 Today
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

If you ask me, you can never have too many pairs of neutral sneakers in your closet. They’ll go with pretty much any casual outfit you put together and keep your feet comfortable for hours on end. It seems both celebrities and royals agree with me, as everyone from Kate Middleton to Emily Ratajkowski has been spotted wearing the same sneaker brand over the years: Superga. And in today’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get tons of Superga sneakers on sale for $50 or less. 

The Superga sale includes both low-tops and high-tops, as well as platform and standard-height styles. Below, check out our top four pairs of Superga sneakers on sale at Amazon, starting at $38. 

Shop Superga Sneaker Deals in Amazon’s Sale:

Starting off with a pair of high-tops, these monochromatic sneakers come in three tonal shades — black, beige, and white. They have a canvas upper with striped rubber outsoles and rubber toe caps. And since they have a high-top silhouette, these sneakers will go well with tall, cozy socks to keep your feet and ankles warm in the fall and winter. 

Superga Women's 2696 Stripe Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $85); amazon.com

If you’re more of a low-top person, go with the 2750 Cotu Classics, which happen to be the pair both Princess Diana and Kate Middleton have worn. The timeless sneakers come in more than 60 colorways, and they have the brand’s signature cotton canvas upper, which means you can throw them in the wash whenever they get dirty. Just note: The brand recommends ordering these shoes in a half-size down. 

Superga Women's 2750 Tl Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $40 (Originally $65); amazon.com

Offering extra durability, these high-top Superga sneakers have a two-inch rubber platform with a lug-sole. Available in black and white, the shoes also have cushioned footbeds to keep your feet comfortable and supported for hours on end. Wear them with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a cropped sweater, and a faux-leather jacket for a cool-girl vibe this fall.

Superga Women's 2705 Hi Top Tank Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $44 (Originally $89); amazon.com

If you want the extra height from platform outsoles but prefer the look of low-top shoes, go for the 2790 sneakers in one of eight colorways. You can wear them casually with leggings and an oversized hoodie, or dress them up with tights, frilly socks, and a mini dress. Plus, if you’re into the baggy jeans trend, these sneakers will prevent the hems of your pants from dragging on the floor.  

Superga Women's 2790-Cotw Sneaker

Amazon

Shop now: $45 (Originally $80); amazon.com

It’s not often that multiple pairs of sneakers from a brand loved by royals and supermodels go on sale for $45 or less, so we highly recommend taking advantage of this Prime Early Access deal now before time runs out. 

Shop More Deals From Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
These Princess Diana- and Kate Middleton-Approved Sneakers Are Deeply Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
The Royals-Approved Sneaker Brand Worn by Princess Diana and Kate Middleton Is Discounted at Amazon
Supermodel Shoe Deal
Supermodels Wear These Comfy Sneaker Brands on Repeat — and They’re All Discounted Today
Oprah-Loved NYDJ Prime Day
The Supremely Flattering Jeans Oprah Loves Are Already Marked Down Ahead of Amazon’s Next Big Sale
Early Deals Roundup
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Epic Deals Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale — Up to 59% Off
PEAS Early Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I’m Shopping Ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale
Amazon Deals Event Announcement/Explainer
Amazon Just Announced Its Prime Early Access Sale, and You Can Shop Fashion and Beauty Deals Now for Up to 76% Off
Kate Middleton Wearing Supergas
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Emily Ratajkowski Superga
Royals and Supermodels Always Make This Casual Sneaker Brand Look Luxe — and It's Secretly on Sale
Reebok Sneakers Sale
An Unexpected Version of Classic Reebok Sneakers Is 44% Off at Amazon
EmRata Supergas Collab
Emily Ratajkowski Launched a Collection With This Royals-Approved Sneakers Brand, and It's Already Selling Out
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon
The Comfy Sneaker Brand Worn by Royals and Supermodels Alike Is on Sale for $40 at Amazon
Editor-Loved Amazon Labor Day Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Fashion Deals I'm Shopping This Labor Day
Amazon Summer Style Guide
Amazon Finally Launched Its Summer Fashion Guide, and It's Full of the Season's Biggest Trends
Amazon Fall Fashion Guide
Amazon's New Fall Fashion Guide Is Full of Seasonal Must-Haves — From Levi's Jeans to Sam Edelman Boots
Early Amazon Fashion Labor Day Deals
Amazon Just Dropped 3,000+ Early Labor Day Fashion Deals — Here Are the 30 Worth Buying
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are My Favorite Under-$50 Spring Fashion Finds