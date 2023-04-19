Shopping Amazon Fashion Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now Dress it up or down. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on April 19, 2023 @ 06:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon / InStyle If I could wear pajamas every day, I would — and frankly, during my WFH days, I did. Amid quarantine, I got a little too comfortable with being comfortable, so I’ve been searching for socially acceptable styles that give me the same feeling since. Knitwear and sweat sets make cozy winter outfits easy, but spring poses a new dilemma when it comes to feeling like I just rolled out of bed without actually looking that way. The solution? Amazon’s best-selling Prettygarden jumpsuit, which is now on sale for less than $50. The comfortable jumpsuit is made of a soft and stretchy polyester blend that gives “all the comfort of wearing pajamas in public” minus “the shame,” as one shopper put it. It has a short-sleeve, flattering, wrap top with a cinch at the waist, plus a pant style with elasticated cuffs that’s reminiscent of your favorite joggers. Sold in 25 colors, ranging from neutral tones to bright, the jumpsuit is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and marked down to $37 at Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com With over 8,000 five-star ratings, the jumpsuit is among Amazon’s top-selling one-piece styles. Not only does it feel like loungewear, but it’s versatile, too — one shopper said it's “perfect for going out or staying in” and “can be dressed up or down.” A different shopper has even worn it to “several weddings,” elevating the style with “jewelry and flats,” noting that they “always get complimented.” The 9 Best Rompers for Easy, Breezy Dressing Not only is the jumpsuit’s style versatile, but reviewers are praising the piece for its lightweight material and easy wear, too, making it an especially great pick for this season. A Florida shopper said they sport the long jumpsuit in 85-degree weather and are still “comfortable” since it’s so “breathable.” And, one customer who’s “eight weeks postpartum” said the best seller’s easy clasp makes it “nursing-friendly but still flattering.” Regardless of how you wear it, the jumpsuit is a “must-have for your wardrobe,” as one purchaser put it. Be sure to check out the Prettygarden jumpsuit while it’s still under $50, and browse more styles of the best-selling jumpsuit below. Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30 Olivia Wilde Is So Loyal to the Butt-Flattering Leggings I Love, Too This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is on Sale for 66% Off