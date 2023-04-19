Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now

If I could wear pajamas every day, I would — and frankly, during my WFH days, I did. Amid quarantine, I got a little too comfortable with being comfortable, so I’ve been searching for socially acceptable styles that give me the same feeling since. Knitwear and sweat sets make cozy winter outfits easy, but spring poses a new dilemma when it comes to feeling like I just rolled out of bed without actually looking that way. The solution? Amazon’s best-selling Prettygarden jumpsuit, which is now on sale for less than $50.

The comfortable jumpsuit is made of a soft and stretchy polyester blend that gives “all the comfort of wearing pajamas in public” minus “the shame,” as one shopper put it. It has a short-sleeve, flattering, wrap top with a cinch at the waist, plus a pant style with elasticated cuffs that’s reminiscent of your favorite joggers. Sold in 25 colors, ranging from neutral tones to bright, the jumpsuit is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and marked down to $37 at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

With over 8,000 five-star ratings, the jumpsuit is among Amazon’s top-selling one-piece styles. Not only does it feel like loungewear, but it’s versatile, too — one shopper said it's “perfect for going out or staying in” and “can be dressed up or down.” A different shopper has even worn it to “several weddings,” elevating the style with “jewelry and flats,” noting that they “always get complimented.”

Not only is the jumpsuit’s style versatile, but reviewers are praising the piece for its lightweight material and easy wear, too, making it an especially great pick for this season. A Florida shopper said they sport the long jumpsuit in 85-degree weather and are still “comfortable” since it’s so “breathable.” And, one customer who’s “eight weeks postpartum” said the best seller’s easy clasp makes it “nursing-friendly but still flattering.” Regardless of how you wear it, the jumpsuit is a “must-have for your wardrobe,” as one purchaser put it.

Be sure to check out the Prettygarden jumpsuit while it’s still under $50, and browse more styles of the best-selling jumpsuit below.

