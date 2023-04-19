Amazon’s Best-Selling Jumpsuit Feels Like “Wearing Pajamas,” According to Shoppers — and It’s on Sale Now

Dress it up or down.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Best Selling Amazon Romper
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

If I could wear pajamas every day, I would — and frankly, during my WFH days, I did. Amid quarantine, I got a little too comfortable with being comfortable, so I’ve been searching for socially acceptable styles that give me the same feeling since. Knitwear and sweat sets make cozy winter outfits easy, but spring poses a new dilemma when it comes to feeling like I just rolled out of bed without actually looking that way. The solution? Amazon’s best-selling Prettygarden jumpsuit, which is now on sale for less than $50. 

The comfortable jumpsuit is made of a soft and stretchy polyester blend that gives “all the comfort of wearing pajamas in public” minus “the shame,” as one shopper put it. It has a short-sleeve, flattering, wrap top with a cinch at the waist, plus a pant style with elasticated cuffs that’s reminiscent of your favorite joggers. Sold in 25 colors, ranging from neutral tones to bright, the jumpsuit is the perfect addition to your spring wardrobe. It’s available in sizes S to XXL and marked down to $37 at Amazon. 

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

With over 8,000 five-star ratings, the jumpsuit is among Amazon’s top-selling one-piece styles. Not only does it feel like loungewear, but it’s versatile, too — one shopper said it's “perfect for going out or staying in” and “can be dressed up or down.” A different shopper has even worn it to “several weddings,” elevating the style with “jewelry and flats,” noting that they “always get complimented.” 

Not only is the jumpsuit’s style versatile, but reviewers are praising the piece for its lightweight material and easy wear, too, making it an especially great pick for this season. A Florida shopper said they sport the long jumpsuit in 85-degree weather and are still “comfortable” since it’s so “breathable.” And, one customer who’s “eight weeks postpartum” said the best seller’s easy clasp makes it “nursing-friendly but still flattering.” Regardless of how you wear it, the jumpsuit is a “must-have for your wardrobe,” as one purchaser put it

Be sure to check out the Prettygarden jumpsuit while it’s still under $50, and browse more styles of the best-selling jumpsuit below. 

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Deep V Neck Short Sleeve Romper

Amazon

Shop now: $37 (Originally $51); amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Amazonâs New Arrivals Blouses
Amazon Just Dropped New Spring Blouses for April, and These Are the 10 Best Styles for Under $30
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde Is So Loyal to the Butt-Flattering Leggings I Love, Too
True Religion CPC - This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Low-Key Has the Cutest Jeans for Spring, and They're All Up to 50% Off
This Iconic Early-Aughts Denim Brand Is on Sale for 66% Off
Related Articles
LILLUSORY Women's 2023 Spring Casual Sleeveless Beach Tank Dress Bodycon Ruched Mini Dresses Lead
An “Incredibly Flattering” Sleeveless Mini Dress Is on Sale for $31 at Amazon
Comfy Spring Skirt
I Tried the Comfy, $16 Amazon Skirt Loved by 60,000+ Shoppers, and It’s Perfect for Spring
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All
The Drop spring fashion sale
Amazon Just Slashed Prices on 300+ Spring Fashion Staples, and We Found the Best Deals for Up to 75% Off
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazonâs Best-Selling Cardigan Is âLightweightâ and "Flattering,â Shoppers Say â and Prices Start at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon's Secret Designer Outlet Is Overflowing With Spring Fashion Deals for Up to 75% Off This Weekend
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
Warner's bra sale
A 67-Year-Old Amazon Shopper Found the “Most Comfortable Bra” They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s 66% Off