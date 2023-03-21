This “Easy-to-Wear” Amazon Midi Dress Is "Extremely Flattering and Comfortable," Shoppers Say

This dress won't go out of season.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer.
Published on March 21, 2023

Amazon Shoppers Are Saying This $35 Ruched Midi Dress is "Extremely Flattering" and "Comfortable"
I wear my spring dresses year-round by layering sweaters over top or long sleeves underneath — but still, I’m counting down the days until I no longer have to bulk up my outfits for the sake of warmth. It's always nice when a dress doesn't need much styling because it's versatile by design, and this Prettygarden long-sleeve smock dress from Amazon is just the piece for transitional weather when moody temperatures constantly fluctuate from hot to cold. 

The square-neck dress comes in 11 floral prints and is available in sizes S through XXL. Its polyester fabric is lightweight and soft — perfect for warm weather — while ruffled long sleeves will keep you comfortable on chillier days. The sleeves not only make this a versatile piece because of their length, but also because of how they can be styled; wear them on or off-the-shoulder to dress your look up or down. Also great for the fluctuating weather, the dress’ smocked body is an elongated midi length, flaring out right below the knee for added coverage. Its fabric is “lightweight,” according to several reviewers, and stretchy enough to easily shimmy on and off without a zipper.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Puff Sleeve Floral Midi Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $35 with coupon (Originally $39); amazon.com

While the weather is still deciding whether it wants to be spring or winter, this midi is the perfect “throw on and go” piece for those weeks when it's both. It's also a dress that can go from day to night by switching from sneakers to pumps, adding a pair of statement earrings, and wearing the sleeves off-shoulder.

Five-star reviewers on Amazon are raving about how this dress is "extremely flattering and comfortable." One shopper called the dress “stunning” and shared that "the light material makes it an easy-to-wear summer dress." Another five-star reviewer who wore the dress to their baby shower said, "The fabric is on the thinner side, but thankfully not see-through" and added that it was "comfortable… never [having] to fuss with the dress."

Prettygarden's Smocked Midi Dress will get you through winter, spring, summer, and fall. Best of all: It's just $35 on Amazon thanks to an onsite coupon.

