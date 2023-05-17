Amazon Shoppers Found a “Comfortable, Light, and Airy” Maxi Dress for Summer, and It’s on Sale for $41

Even pregnant reviewers say it’s “flattering and comfortable.”

Prettygarden maxi dress
Photo:

Amazon

With hot summer days on the horizon, it’s officially time to pull out your breeziest dresses. Whether you’re spending the day in the park, grabbing coffee with a friend, or going out for a low-key dinner, a comfortable maxi dress is the perfect way to look cute and stay cool. And this season, Amazon shoppers are loving this Prettygarden sleeveless maxi dress that’s on sale for just $41. 

Available in 19 colorways, the flowy dress has adjustable spaghetti straps, a shirred bodice with a straight-across neckline, and a tiered skirt. It’s made from a “not see-through,” machine-washable polyester, so you don’t have to worry about setting the dress aside on laundry day. Plus, it comes in sizes S through XL. 

Given its simple silhouette, the maxi dress comes with endless styling opportunities. Keep it casual and easy with a pair of flat sandals or sneakers, a carry-all tote bag, and a lightweight cardigan or denim jacket, depending on the weather. To dress up the maxi for a brunch or shower, throw it on with heeled sandals or espadrilles, and finish off the look with a clutch and statement earrings. And since the dress comes in white, it would even make a great wedding shower or rehearsal dinner outfit for the bride. 

Dozens of Amazon shoppers have taken to the maxi’s reviews section to rave about its feel and style. One reviewer, who is “obsessed with this dress,” said they own it in “five different colors” and “get compliments every single time” they wear it. Another shopper called it “comfortable, light, and airy, all while being pretty and feminine,” while a third person confirmed the “material is so soft and stretchy.” 

Many pregnant shoppers are fans of the dress, too. One customer, who is eight months into their pregnancy, wore the dress to their baby shower, and it was “perfect.” Plus, another shopper said they wore it “while pregnant,” and it was “flattering and comfortable” and not “frumpy or tent-like at all.” 

Regardless of what you have planned this summer, it can’t hurt to have a comfortable, breezy, and stylish dress in your wardrobe. Check out more colors of the Prettygarden sleeveless tiered maxi for $41 at Amazon, below. 

