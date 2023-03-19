Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi is the “Perfect Dress for Spring” — and It’s on Sale at Amazon Upgrade your spring wardrobe for $43. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Instagram Twitter Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 19, 2023 @ 11:00AM Pin Share Tweet Email Sponsored by We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon The transition to spring brings so much to look forward to: flowers in bloom, more daylight, warmer weather, and — my personal favorite — spring fashion. Don’t get me wrong, I love bundling up in cute winter styles, but nothing compares to the feeling of throwing on your favorite sundress on a nice, warm day. As the temperatures creep higher, I’m ready to take my florals and lightweight dresses out of hibernation, and I might as well add a few more to my collection while I’m at it. The first piece on my spring wishlist? This best-selling Prettygarden maxi dress that’s on sale for $43 at Amazon. Made from breezy polyester, the lightweight dress has ruffled, short sleeves, a tiered, flowing hemline, and a flattering tie at the waist. Its maxi-length hemline hits around the shin area on most, making it the perfect piece to dress up with a heeled sandal or down with your favorite white sneakers. The Prettygarden dress is sold in sizes S through 2XL, and it’s available in 31 styles, including floral patterns and pastel colorways. Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com As the leading best-seller in Amazon’s dress category, the midi is clearly a favorite among shoppers. One reviewer described it as “flowy, comfortable, and flattering,” while another said it’s “light and airy,” making it “comfortable in hot weather.” A different customer agreed, saying it’s the “perfect dress for spring and summer.” And a shopper, who purchased the best-seller for a springtime wedding, said it’s “breathable” enough “to dance the night away [in].” The Top 6 Trends to Wear for Spring 2023, According to Fashion Experts When it comes to fit, shoppers are “extremely satisfied” with the dress. One customer said it can be “hard to find a flattering dress when you are busty and carry your weight in the mid section,” but “this dress instantly flattered [them] when [they] put it on.” The same reviewer went on to compliment the neckline, which shows “tasteful decolletage” and has a handy “snap so it won't drape,” as many alternatives do. A different shopper, who avoids wearing dresses, said “they have never been more comfortable in a dress,” going on to say its “length is perfect, [and] the shape, waist, colors, and style are flattering.” What more can you ask for in an affordable spring sundress? Shop the bestselling Prettygarden maxi dress on Amazon for $43, and check out more versions of the customer-favorite, below. Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $43; amazon.com Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say This “Magic” Lash-Growth Serum Is “Better Than Extensions” — and It’s on Sale for InStyle Readers I’ve Fallen Back in Love With Dry Shampoo Thanks to This Volumizing, Brunette-Friendly Formula This Body Treatment Made My Dull, Dry, and Bumpy Skin Glistening and Smooth in a Matter of Mere Weeks