Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Maxi is the "Perfect Dress for Spring" — and It's on Sale at Amazon

Upgrade your spring wardrobe for $43.

By
Published on March 19, 2023 @ 11:00AM
The transition to spring brings so much to look forward to: flowers in bloom, more daylight, warmer weather, and — my personal favorite — spring fashion. Don’t get me wrong, I love bundling up in cute winter styles, but nothing compares to the feeling of throwing on your favorite sundress on a nice, warm day. As the temperatures creep higher, I’m ready to take my florals and lightweight dresses out of hibernation, and I might as well add a few more to my collection while I’m at it. The first piece on my spring wishlist? This best-selling Prettygarden maxi dress that’s on sale for $43 at Amazon. 

Made from breezy polyester, the lightweight dress has ruffled, short sleeves, a tiered, flowing hemline, and a flattering tie at the waist. Its maxi-length hemline hits around the shin area on most, making it the perfect piece to dress up with a heeled sandal or down with your favorite white sneakers. The Prettygarden dress is sold in sizes S through 2XL, and it’s available in 31 styles, including floral patterns and pastel colorways. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's 2023 Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $43 (Originally $51); amazon.com

As the leading best-seller in Amazon’s dress category, the midi is clearly a favorite among shoppers. One reviewer described it as “flowy, comfortable, and flattering,” while another said it’s “light and airy,” making it “comfortable in hot weather.” A different customer agreed, saying it’s the “perfect dress for spring and summer.” And a shopper, who purchased the best-seller for a springtime wedding, said it’s “breathable” enough “to dance the night away [in].” 

When it comes to fit, shoppers are “extremely satisfied” with the dress. One customer said it can be “hard to find a flattering dress when you are busty and carry your weight in the mid section,” but “this dress instantly flattered [them] when [they] put it on.” The same reviewer went on to compliment the neckline, which shows “tasteful decolletage” and has a handy “snap so it won't drape,” as many alternatives do. A different shopper, who avoids wearing dresses, said “they have never been more comfortable in a dress,” going on to say its “length is perfect, [and] the shape, waist, colors, and style are flattering.” What more can you ask for in an affordable spring sundress?

Shop the bestselling Prettygarden maxi dress on Amazon for $43, and check out more versions of the customer-favorite, below. 

