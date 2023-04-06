If you were to take a look around my closet, you would find at least 75 percent of my wardrobe is made up of dresses. While it’s true I’m just not a big pants or jeans girlie, it’s because I have a theory: Dresses are the best hack to make your wardrobe go further while taking minimal effort to wear.

As it appears, I’m not the only one who’s cracked the code. Amazon shoppers are pointing to the Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress as the latest dress they would “purchase every color” of — and it looks like they actually are. Thanks to a new feature the retailer rolled out that shows how many people have purchased the item, you can see that more than 6,000 shoppers have snagged it for themselves this week alone. And right now, you can get it for a few bucks off, to boot.

Shop now: $43 (Originally $49); amazon.com

In taking a look through the more than 4,800 perfect ratings, it’s clear to see why the midi dress has become a best-seller in the retailer’s women’s casual dresses category. The dress — which comes in 20 colorways in sizes S to XL — is versatile enough to wear to a wedding or pair with white sneakers for an editor-approved formula, making it the ultimate closet chameleon.

The fabric is made from a 97 percent polyester blend shoppers say “hangs so nicely,” and features a pull-on closure, so you don’t have to fuss with any zippers. And since it’s machine-washable and easy to change up, the best-selling style is the ideal dress for all your spring and summer travels. “Looks great on and great for trips because it’s lightweight and doesn’t take up much room in my suitcase,” one shopper said. “It was great to wear on my trip to London as it was perfect on its own, but also pretty with an oversized sweater.”

The brand does call out that the Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress is designed with more of a loose fitting, A-line cut that hits above the waist. So if you’re used to more of a tapered look, you may want to pair it with a belt. Otherwise, you can throw it on and let the dress do the work for you.

“This dress is so flattering,” said another five-star reviewer. “I bought this dress for travel, and wow. No wrinkles, washes like a dream, and so very comfortable. This dress can be casual or dressed up with shoes and jewelry. I have two and love them.”

After reading the glowing reviews left by the thousands of shoppers who’ve already added it to theirs, I’m now thoroughly convinced the Prettygarden Puff Sleeve Ruffle Dress needs to be added to my collection of dresses. If you, too, are ready to add the versatile and flowy frock to your spring and summer rotation, check out more on-sale styles below.

