The Best-Selling Plaid Jacket That’s “Lightweight but Still Warm” Is on Sale for Up to 58% Off at Amazon

A quick glance through my coat closet reveals that I pretty much only buy black jackets. I tend to err on the side of caution when it comes to my fashion choices, and simple, neutral outwear feels safe and easy. But recently, I’ve been itching to switch it up with a few statement pieces I can mix and match with my favorite jeans and tees — that’s how I stumbled upon this best-selling Prettygarden long plaid overcoat, which happens to be on sale for up to 58 percent off at Amazon. So, if you’re also in the mood to spice up your understated looks, join me in adding the jacket to your cart.

Available in 19 plaid color combinations and sizes S through XL, the long jacket is made from machine-washable polyester. It features drop shoulders, an oversized collar, side pockets, and two buttons down the front. And if you’re not quite ready to give the statement pattern a try, this coat also comes in seven solid colors with the same stylish details.

Given the coat’s bold pattern, I would keep the rest of the outfit simple. For a casual, everyday look, style the coat with a turtleneck sweater, straight-leg jeans, and a pair of Chelsea boots. If you’re heading into the office, wear it with a button-down blouse, tailored trousers, and loafers. And for a winter night out, throw on the jacket with a long-sleeve mini dress, sheer tights, and heeled boots.

If you need more of a reason to add the plaid coat to your closet, look no further than the Amazon reviews section. One shopper confirmed it’s “lightweight but still warm, super soft on the outside, [and] super comfortable.” They’re such a big fan of the jacket, they had to “hold back [their] impulse to purchase all the colors.” Another reviewer said, “The colors are versatile, it’s roomy enough to wear a sweater underneath, and it feels so good.”

Before the price goes back up, treat yourself to a color (or two) of the Prettygarden plaid overcoat. Your closet full of black jackets will thank you.

