Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts Amazon's Best-Selling Spring Dress Is "Perfect" for Wedding Guests, and It's on Sale for $42 Right Now Shop the flattering, lightweight maxi in 26 colors ahead of wedding season. Published on March 28, 2023 @ 12:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle Now that spring is here and my social life has thawed, my calendar is booked for a season full of events. And, since my winter outfit rotation consisted of a few too many sweatsuits, my style is ready to come out of hibernation, too. IMHO, the best way to embrace the new season is through bright and breezy fashion picks — and nothing compares to a spring dress. Whether your springtime plans include being the best-dressed wedding guest or elevating your everyday outfits, this Prettygarden maxi is the perfect pick. The floral dress is a number one best-seller on Amazon, and it's on sale for just $42. The customer-loved piece has a flattering, one-shoulder neckline with a stylish, adjustable tie, along with a flowing, tiered skirt that hits around the ankles on most. It's made from a lightweight polyester blend that's sure to keep you cool and comfortable, regardless of the temperature or occasion. Choose from 26 colors and patterns, including bright hues, versatile neutrals, and floral prints. Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $51); amazon.com With over 2,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the spring-ready style is clearly a fan favorite. One shopper deemed the pick the "perfect wedding guest dress," while another reviewer, who also wore the dress to a wedding, said they were "comfy all night." Another person added that the "flowy nature of the dress" makes it great for dancing. Plus, one mother of the bride was "pleasantly pleased" by the best-seller, saying it was even "prettier in person." Out of Thousands of New Spring Dresses on Amazon, These Are the 10 Under-$50 Styles Worth Shopping Regardless of what your spring agenda looks like, the dress is worthy of a spot in your shopping cart — especially since you can easily "dress it up or wear it for a casual day out," according to one shopper. The same reviewer described the Prettygarden pick as "light and breathable," while another customer called it "very comfortable and flattering," adding that they received "so many compliments" while wearing it. Browse through more versions of the Prettygarden floral maxi dress, below, for $42 on Amazon. Amazon Shop now: $42; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $42 (Originally $51); amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $42; amazon.com Amazon Shop now: $42; amazon.com