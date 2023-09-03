Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall” They feel just like pajamas. By Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on September 3, 2023 @ 01:00AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon/ InStyle Fall shopping is an annual ritual among the women in my family. With meticulous precision, we scour websites and outlet malls in search of the comfiest sweaters, earth-toned scarves, and my mom’s personal favorite, jumpsuits. Her sights have recently been set on finding the fall jumpsuit equivalent to her summer Anrabess’ Maxi Sundress in terms of comfort and versatility. So, during one of our weekly online shopping meetings, she came across Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, and now, I kid you not, she refuses to take it off. The jumpsuit comes in 17 colors and prints, including gray, blue, green, red, and camo, and sizes S through XL. The silhouette features a loose off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, a cinched, elastic waistband, button and keyhole at the back of the neck for easy on-and-off, and two side seam pockets. The fabric is a stretchy T-shirt-like material that’s substantial enough for cooler weather. Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $34 $30 My mom has washed and re-worn this Prettygarden jumpsuit more times than I can count; she says it’s been “appointed her go-to outfit for fall.” “The comfort it offers is unparalleled, and it honestly feels like I’m just wearing pajamas,” she says. The cozy material is “breathable, stretchy,” and “feels incredibly soft against the skin.” She also shared that the fabric isn’t see-through or thin like some of her more summer-approved jumpsuits, so it’ll keep her warm once temperatures really start to drop. She also loves that though this has an off-the-shoulder design, it can be worn as regular straps as well. The cinched elastic waistband adds some shape back to the jumpsuit to create a flattering and relaxed silhouette. At the moment, my mom is styling it as-is with sandals or white sneakers, but once fall hits, she plans on pairing it with “booties, a denim jacket, and her favorite newsboy cap.” While the Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit is still on sale with an onsite coupon, my mom plans on going back for more colors, along with this similar short-sleeve style from Kay Sinn and this sleeveless halter jumpsuit from Byinns. Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $30 Kay Sinn Short-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $51 $28 Byinns Sleeveless Halter Jumpsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale Is Full of Comfy, Timeless Staple Pieces Starting at $30