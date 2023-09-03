My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall”

Fall shopping is an annual ritual among the women in my family. With meticulous precision, we scour websites and outlet malls in search of the comfiest sweaters, earth-toned scarves, and my mom’s personal favorite, jumpsuits. Her sights have recently been set on finding the fall jumpsuit equivalent to her summer Anrabess’ Maxi Sundress in terms of comfort and versatility. So, during one of our weekly online shopping meetings, she came across Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, and now, I kid you not, she refuses to take it off.

The jumpsuit comes in 17 colors and prints, including gray, blue, green, red, and camo, and sizes S through XL. The silhouette features a loose off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, a cinched, elastic waistband, button and keyhole at the back of the neck for easy on-and-off, and two side seam pockets. The fabric is a stretchy T-shirt-like material that’s substantial enough for cooler weather.

Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon

My mom has washed and re-worn this Prettygarden jumpsuit more times than I can count; she says it’s been “appointed her go-to outfit for fall.” “The comfort it offers is unparalleled, and it honestly feels like I’m just wearing pajamas,” she says. The cozy material is “breathable, stretchy,” and “feels incredibly soft against the skin.” She also shared that the fabric isn’t see-through or thin like some of her more summer-approved jumpsuits, so it’ll keep her warm once temperatures really start to drop.

She also loves that though this has an off-the-shoulder design, it can be worn as regular straps as well. The cinched elastic waistband adds some shape back to the jumpsuit to create a flattering and relaxed silhouette. At the moment, my mom is styling it as-is with sandals or white sneakers, but once fall hits, she plans on pairing it with “booties, a denim jacket, and her favorite newsboy cap.”

While the Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit is still on sale with an onsite coupon, my mom plans on going back for more colors, along with this similar short-sleeve style from Kay Sinn and this sleeveless halter jumpsuit from Byinns.

Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon

Kay Sinn Short-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon

Byinns Sleeveless Halter Jumpsuit