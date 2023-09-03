My Mom Refuses to Take Off This Comfy $30 Jumpsuit She Calls Her “Go-To Outfit for Fall”

They feel just like pajamas.

By
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor
Jailynn Taylor is fashion designer turned fashion and beauty writer. She covers shopping trends surrounding fashion, beauty, and wellness for InStyle and Shape. Before joining the InStyle and Shape commerce team, she was a freelancer for Byrdie and ESSENCE.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on September 3, 2023 @ 01:00AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

My Mom Refuses To Take Off This $24 Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit She Is Making Her Fall Uniform
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Fall shopping is an annual ritual among the women in my family. With meticulous precision, we scour websites and outlet malls in search of the comfiest sweaters, earth-toned scarves, and my mom’s personal favorite, jumpsuits. Her sights have recently been set on finding the fall jumpsuit equivalent to her summer Anrabess’ Maxi Sundress in terms of comfort and versatility. So, during one of our weekly online shopping meetings, she came across Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit, and now, I kid you not, she refuses to take it off.

The jumpsuit comes in 17 colors and prints, including gray, blue, green, red, and camo, and sizes S through XL. The silhouette features a loose off-the-shoulder design, long sleeves, a cinched, elastic waistband, button and keyhole at the back of the neck for easy on-and-off, and two side seam pockets. The fabric is a stretchy T-shirt-like material that’s substantial enough for cooler weather.

Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

My mom has washed and re-worn this Prettygarden jumpsuit more times than I can count; she says it’s been “appointed her go-to outfit for fall.” “The comfort it offers is unparalleled, and it honestly feels like I’m just wearing pajamas,” she says. The cozy material is “breathable, stretchy,” and “feels incredibly soft against the skin.” She also shared that the fabric isn’t see-through or thin like some of her more summer-approved jumpsuits, so it’ll keep her warm once temperatures really start to drop. 

She also loves that though this has an off-the-shoulder design, it can be worn as regular straps as well. The cinched elastic waistband adds some shape back to the jumpsuit to create a flattering and relaxed silhouette. At the moment, my mom is styling it as-is with sandals or white sneakers, but once fall hits, she plans on pairing it with “booties, a denim jacket, and her favorite newsboy cap.”

While the Prettygarden’s Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit is still on sale with an onsite coupon, my mom plans on going back for more colors, along with this similar short-sleeve style from Kay Sinn and this sleeveless halter jumpsuit from Byinns.

Prettygarden Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

Amazon

Kay Sinn Short-Sleeve Off-the-Shoulder Jumpsuit

Amazon KAY SINN Summer Jumpsuit Rompers

Amazon

Byinns Sleeveless Halter Jumpsuit 

Amazon Byinns Women's Halter Neck One Piece Jumpsuit

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Magic Wand Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles on Sale for Labor Day
The “Magic Wand” Jennifer Coolidge Uses to Erase Wrinkles and Fine Lines Is on Sale
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
I Found Blazers, Jackets, and Cashmere Sweaters for Up to $649 Off at This Secret Labor Day Sale
J.Crew End Of Summer Sale
J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale Is Full of Comfy, Timeless Staple Pieces Starting at $30
Related Articles
J.Crew End Of Summer Sale
J.Crew’s End of Summer Sale Is Full of Comfy, Timeless Staple Pieces Starting at $30
Editor-Loved Amazon Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are the 7 Labor Day Deals I’m Snagging This Weekend
I Hate Wearing Socks but I Swear by These Breathable Pairs
I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy
Best Deals Transitional Blouses Amazon
We’re Prepping for Fall With These 8 Transitional Blouses That Are on Sale Ahead of Labor Day
Amazon Shoppers Are Replacing Their Bras With This $6 Clothing Solution That Stays Put Through Dancing, Sweating, and Running
Shoppers Are Ditching Bras for This $6 Alternative That Stays Put for "Hours Without Issues"
Woman in dress
I'm Hosting an End-of-Summer Party and Wearing This Flattering, Now-$21 Amazon Dress for the Occasion
Shoppers Comfortably Work 18-Hour Days in These Supportive Bras
Shoppers With DDD Busts Were “So Relieved” to Find These Comfy, Under-$9 T-Shirt Bras
Flattering Denim Brand Oprah and I Both Wear Is Offering a Sitewide Sale
Oprah and I Both Wear This Flattering Denim Brand That’s Having a Rare, Sitewide Labor Day Sale
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$31 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
My Mom Gets Non-Stop Compliments on This Now-$24 Wrap Dress She Bought for Fall
Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
I Swear by This Now-$20 Night Cream From a Martha Stewart-Used Brand for Plump, Pillowy Soft Skin
$16 Amazon dress
Amazon Shoppers Love This “Extremely Flattering” Fall Dress That’s Now $16
Underwire Bras Super Comfy Option
I’m a 38DD Who Stopped Wearing Underwire Bras — Until I Tried This Super Comfy Option
Amazon Fall Top
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon
Jennifer Lawrence Just Inspired Me to Make These Easy but Ultra-Chic Pants the Hero of My Fall Uniform
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the 1 Thing That’ll Take Any Outfit From Basic to Elevated
My Go-To Staple For Fall Is Midi Denim Skirts, and Iâm Converting All My Friends With These Tk Picks
Denim Maxi Skirts Will Be Huge for Fall 2023, and These Are My 7 Favorite Picks
These Are the New Fashion Arrivals Iâm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall