Loungewear Season Is Back, and Amazon’s Best-Selling 2-Piece Set Is on Sale Ahead of Black Friday

With fall weather finally setting in and winter not too far behind, loungewear season is officially upon us. It’s time to pull out your favorite sweats and slippers, wrap yourself in a fuzzy blanket, and enjoy cozy nights at home watching holiday movies. If you could use some new comfy clothes this season, you’re in luck — Amazon’s best-selling two-piece set is on sale for $38 in advance of Black Friday.

Available in 19 colors, the outfit comes with a long-sleeve, drop-shoulder pullover and a pair of high-waisted joggers with side pockets. Both pieces are made from a machine-washable blend of polyester, viscose, and spandex that’s knit into a ribbed pattern, and they come in sizes small through XXL.

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com

The nice thing about investing in a two-piece set is that you can wear the items together or style them separately with other clothes in your wardrobe. The crew-neck top would look great tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans with ankle booties. You could also throw it on with leggings and Ugg boots for a comfy-cute look. Not to mention, the joggers would look effortless with a graphic tee and an oversized shacket for the perfect errands-running outfit.

Nearly 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the set a five-star rating, with a couple hundred of them leaving glowing reviews. One shopper called it their “WFH uniform” because it’s “absolutely comfortable while keeping [them] stylish.” Another reviewer confirmed it “fits well and doesn’t shrink in the wash,” while a third person said it makes them “feel more put together when [they’re] having a lazy day.” That’s music to our loungewear-loving ears.

While the set is on sale for $38, be sure to grab yourself a color or two and store a few more away as holiday gifts. Anyone on your list would be lucky to receive loungewear they can wear all winter long. Below, shop more colors of the Prettygarden two-piece set at Amazon.

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com

Shop now: $38 (Originally $55); amazon.com