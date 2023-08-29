Amazon Shoppers Love This “Extremely Flattering” Fall Dress That’s Now $16

With Labor Day coming up in less than a week, I’m getting more and more excited for fall. I can’t stop thinking about crisp autumn mornings, when I’ll be wearing my coziest oversized sweater and lug-sole boots with a hot beverage in hand. But before those dreamy days arrive, we first have to get through these in-between weeks as summer makes its way out. And when it comes to transitional fashion, it’s all about finding pieces you can wear now and into the next season, like this Prettygarden long-sleeve wrap dress that’s on sale for $16 at Amazon.

Made from a lightweight, flowy fabric, the wrap-style midi dress can be styled on its own during the summer and paired with tights and boots as it gets colder. It has a high-low hemline with a slit down the middle, an elastic waistband, a V-neckline, and billowing long sleeves. Plus, it comes in 10 patterns, including polka dots and floral designs, as well as sizes S through XL.

Amazon

There are plenty of ways to accessorize the Prettygarden dress depending on the occasion. For a fall wedding, elevate the midi with a pair of strappy heeled sandals and a neutral shoulder bag. You can also wear it more casually with western-inspired boots, a chunky belt, and a crossbody purse or catch-all tote. It’ll even work for the office, since you can wear the wrap dress with chic loafers and a blazer on top.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of the dress, and many of them can’t wait to style it for the new season. One reviewer ordered it for an October wedding and “became obsessed,” while a second person said it’s “perfect for fall” thanks to its long sleeves and lightweight fabric. Someone else agreed, confirming the material is “breathable” but “not see-through.”

Amazon

Dozens of shoppers raved about the midi’s fit, too. It’s “extremely flattering” and “runs true to size,” according to one reviewer. Another shopper called it their “go-to dress,” since it makes them “feel so pretty,” and a third person said it’s “comfortable, good quality, and flattering,” which is truly all you can ask for from a $16 dress.

Whether you’re counting down the days until fall like me, or soaking up every last lick of summer, it’s worth picking up some pieces that’ll work for both seasons. Just be sure to add the Prettygarden long-sleeve wrap dress to your Amazon cart while it’s still on sale.

Amazon

Looking for more fall dresses? Check out more of our favorite Amazon picks, below.

Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon

Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Mini Dress

Amazon

Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress