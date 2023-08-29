Amazon Shoppers Love This “Extremely Flattering” Fall Dress That’s Now $16

Reviewers "feel so pretty" in the midi.

Published on August 29, 2023

$16 Amazon dress
With Labor Day coming up in less than a week, I’m getting more and more excited for fall. I can’t stop thinking about crisp autumn mornings, when I’ll be wearing my coziest oversized sweater and lug-sole boots with a hot beverage in hand. But before those dreamy days arrive, we first have to get through these in-between weeks as summer makes its way out. And when it comes to transitional fashion, it’s all about finding pieces you can wear now and into the next season, like this Prettygarden long-sleeve wrap dress that’s on sale for $16 at Amazon.  

Made from a lightweight, flowy fabric, the wrap-style midi dress can be styled on its own during the summer and paired with tights and boots as it gets colder. It has a high-low hemline with a slit down the middle, an elastic waistband, a V-neckline, and billowing long sleeves. Plus, it comes in 10 patterns, including polka dots and floral designs, as well as sizes S through XL.

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womenâs Long Sleeve Bohemian Dress V-Neck Floral Print

Amazon

There are plenty of ways to accessorize the Prettygarden dress depending on the occasion. For a fall wedding, elevate the midi with a pair of strappy heeled sandals and a neutral shoulder bag. You can also wear it more casually with western-inspired boots, a chunky belt, and a crossbody purse or catch-all tote. It’ll even work for the office, since you can wear the wrap dress with chic loafers and a blazer on top. 

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers are fans of the dress, and many of them can’t wait to style it for the new season. One reviewer ordered it for an October wedding and “became obsessed,” while a second person said it’s “perfect for fall” thanks to its long sleeves and lightweight fabric. Someone else agreed, confirming the material is “breathable” but “not see-through.” 

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womenâs Long Sleeve Bohemian Dress V-Neck Floral Print

Amazon

Dozens of shoppers raved about the midi’s fit, too. It’s “extremely flattering” and “runs true to size,” according to one reviewer. Another shopper called it their “go-to dress,” since it makes them “feel so pretty,” and a third person said it’s “comfortable, good quality, and flattering,” which is truly all you can ask for from a $16 dress. 

Whether you’re counting down the days until fall like me, or soaking up every last lick of summer, it’s worth picking up some pieces that’ll work for both seasons. Just be sure to add the Prettygarden long-sleeve wrap dress to your Amazon cart while it’s still on sale. 

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Womenâs Long Sleeve Bohemian Dress V-Neck Floral Print

Amazon

Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Tiered Maxi Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve

Amazon

Prettygarden Long-Sleeve Tie-Waist Mini Dress

Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long

Amazon

Zesica Flutter-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Casual Flutter

Amazon

Eva Longoria Wore the Flattering Jean Style I Always Rely On
Eva Longoria Just Wore My Favorite Ultra-Flattering Denim Trend
Lookalike Version of Jennifer Garner's Multi-Seasonal Overalls in Fall's Hottest Color
Jennifer Garner’s Easy One-Piece Outfit Is a Genius Style Staple for Any Season
Underwire Bras Super Comfy Option
I’m a 38DD Who Stopped Wearing Underwire Bras — Until I Tried This Super Comfy Option
Amazon Fall Top
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Buttery Soft Layering Top While It's on Sale at Amazon
Shoppers Will "Never Buy Another Body Wash Again" Since Trying This $9 Best-Seller From a Drew Barrymore-Used Brand
80,000+ People Have Added This Best-Selling $9 Body Wash to Their Carts Recently
My Go-To Staple For Fall Is Midi Denim Skirts, and I'm Converting All My Friends With These Tk Picks
Denim Maxi Skirts Will Be Huge for Fall 2023, and These Are My 7 Favorite Picks
These Are the New Fashion Arrivals I'm Adding to My Cart Ahead of Fall
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon — These Are the 6 Best New Fashion Arrivals for Fall
Levi's Denim Jacket
The Cool-Girl Denim Jacket Irina Shayk and I Both Own Is 30% Off at Amazon Now
Selena Gomez Just Proved Cottagecore Isn't Going Anywhere, and You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting a $TK
Selena Gomez’s Romantic Dress Proved Cottagecore Is Still Major for Fall 2023
Amazon Fall Midi Skirt
Swing Skirts Will Be Everywhere Soon, and 11,000+ Shoppers Love This $29 Style
Amazon Weekend Deals
30 Best Amazon Fashion and Beauty Weekend Deals, Including 59%-Off Paige Jeans
Nicole Kidman Wore the Comfortable, Transitional Wardrobe Staple
Nicole Kidman's Outfit-Elevating Staple Is Genius for Fluctuating Fall Weather
These New Arrivals Worth Shopping on Nordstroms Site
I Practically Live on Nordstrom's Site, and These Are the 10 New Fall Arrivals Worth Shopping
Cozy, Fall-Ready Pullover Feels Like Butter
Shoppers Say This Cozy Fall Sweater Feels “Like Butter,” and It’s Up to 67% Off
Amazon Shoppers Call These Wireless Bralettes the Most Comfortable Bras Ever
Amazon Shoppers Call These $3 Apiece Wireless Bralettes the “Most Comfortable Bras Ever”
Amazon Fall Loungewear
Amazon’s Top Trending Loungewear Pieces Include Cozy Sweatshirts and Two-Piece Sets Under $45
MANGOPOP Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Tops Bodysuit
The Flattering Amazon Bodysuit Shoppers Say Is “Definitely a Wardrobe Staple” Is on Sale for Up to 53% Off
Best Beach Dresses
11 Stylist-Approved Beach Dresses to Carry You From Sidewalk to Sandbar
12 of the Best Petite Jumpsuits of 2023
The 12 Best Petite Jumpsuits You Probably Won't Need Altered