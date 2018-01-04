President Trump Is Set to Attend a Kendrick Lamar Concert—Accidentally

Just when we thought the news couldn't possibly get any more bizarre, we learned that Donald Trump and Barack Obama will soon (inadvertently) share an unlikely experience: attending a performance by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

That's right. According to CNN, President Trump is planning to attend the College Football Playoff National Championship game between Georgia and Alabama in Atlanta on Monday, Jan. 8. And the scheduled halftime act? None other than seven-time Grammy winner and outspoken Trump critic, Lamar.

POTUS will reportedly attend the game with agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue and Nick Ayers, as well as first lady Melania Trump.

The championship game follows months of attacks from Trump against NFL players and other professional athletes who have chosen to kneel in protest during the national anthem. Despite the tension, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders called the SEC teams "two great teams from two great states, both in the heart of Trump country," at her briefing on Tuesday.

It doesn't get more 2018 than this!