Buckingham Palace Insists President Biden Didn't Break Royal Protocol With King Charles

By
Christopher Luu
Published on July 10, 2023 @ 01:08PM
United States President Joe Biden officially met King Charles III today — the two have met multiple times in the past, but Charles was Prince Charles at the times. Biden hopped across the Atlantic to join Charles in the Green Drawing Room, where the two "were briefed on the Climate Finance Mobilisation," accoring to People. And while that was enough to make headlines, another moment also caught many royal fans off-guard. As the two walked up the stairs at Windsor Castle, eagle-eyed onlookers noticed that Biden happened to put his hand on Charles's back. And while panic and hysteria could have ensued, Buckingham Palace assured everyone that it's totally cool and world leaders are allowed to be bros.

A Buckingham Palace source confirmed that King Charles was "entirely comfortable" with Biden's gesture. "What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source says. They also confirmed that it was in line with protocol for Biden to walk in front of Charles during the inspection of the Guard of Honor.

Biden and King Charles met when the former was still vice president during a 2015 meeting in the Oval Office at the White House with then-President Barack Obama. The two reunited at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2021. Biden didn't attend Charles's coronation back in May — no American president has ever made the trip for the occasion, according to the BBC — though first lady Dr. Jill Biden did. Both Bidens, however, were in attendance at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022. 

In addition to an audience with the king, this trip will see Biden having some face time with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Later this week, the president heads to Lithuania for the NATO Summit and Finland for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit.

