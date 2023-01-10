The Best 2023 Golden Globes Gowns Were Worn By Pregnant Celebrities

Baby's first Golden Globes? At the 2023 awards show, it seemed to be parents-night-out, with a handful of celebrity moms and dads-to-be stepping out on the red carpet. And, while the baby bumps were by far the sweetest part of the outfits of those expecting, the dresses themselves weren't too shabby, either.

Maternity gowns often get a bad rap for being too frumpy or unfashionable, but dressing a baby bump for a red carpet event is a whole other ballgame. Stylists ensured these ladies and their precious plus-ones were dressed to the nines, with each actress looking radiant in their various stages of showing.

See the best pregnancy fashion from the 2023 Golden Globes, ahead.

Hilary Swank

Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins. The Alaska Daily actress recently spoke to InStyle about her growing family and founding her sustainable apparel line, Mission Statement. She showed off her growing bump in a deep green Prada gown with black bow detailing that cascaded from her shoulders and down her back.

Abby Elliot

Abby Elliot was glowing on the red carpet, and not just because she’s expecting a sweet baby boy in June. The Bear actress wore a sequined, orange gown by Pamella Roland. She carried a matching cutch in one hand and cradled her stomach in the other.



Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are anticipating the arrival of their daughter sometime this spring. Her flowing purple Vera Wang gown boasted a touch of whimsy, with bedazzled belt and shoulder straps that tied into bows.



Claire Danes

Surprise! Claire Danes confirmed she’s pregnant with her third child earlier this week and showed off her just-showing bump in a white Giambattista Valli gown with floral detailing.