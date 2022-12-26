This Secret Sale Has Valentino, Trina Turk, and Versace for Up to 80% Off

Post-Christmas sales never looked so good.

By Ruby McAuliffe
Published on December 26, 2022

This Secret Post-Christmas Sale Is Offering Valentino for 73% Off â but Itâs Bound to Sell Out
I pride myself on being able to tell you the exact sweater Taylor Swift wears, just how much you need my go-to mascara, and why Kelsea Ballerini loves cozy pajamas. What can I say? I’m a shopping editor who loves her job. But one of my favorite things to talk about is unbeatable deals, because nothing tops big savings. My latest find? Rue La La’s post-Christmas savings event, where you can shop designer brands such as Valentino, Versace, and more for as low as $110 — I know, I can’t believe it either.  

If you’re unfamiliar with Rue La La, it’s a members-only sale site that offers mega savings on luxury brands like Ugg and Jimmy Choo. To shop the deals, all you have to do is sign up for a free account with your email address and start adding to your cart. But deals often sell out quickly, so I’d sign up now if you want the first pick.

During Rue La La’s post-Christmas sale, you can bag massive discounts on clothing, shoes, accessories, and handbags. Check out this 80 percent off Oscar de la Renta Houndstooth Boucle Wool and Alpaca-Blend Jacket and this 57 percent off Superga Canvas Sneaker

Best Rue La La Designer Deals:

Another one of my favorite fashion finds is this pair of Valentino sunglasses. They’re a piece of heaven on earth, as they feature a thick, black frame accented with chunky gold hardware. If black isn’t for you, consider the brand’s red and brown options. Either way, you can snag them for 73 percent off.

Valentino Sunglasses

Rue La La

Shop now: $110 (Originally $423); ruelala.com

I’m a sucker for a good pair of pants — especially when they’re a fun color like these Trina Turk ones. Made of satin-like material and featuring a pleated leg, these are the must-have bottoms of the year. Not only are they 80 percent off, but they offer comfort while still looking sleek.

Trina Turk Opportune Pant

Rue La La

Shop now: $58 (Originally $298); ruelala.com

Complete the look with the perfect do-it-all handbag by Burberry. This leather purse is both modern and classic, as the silhouette exudes elegance while the croc-embossed design puts fashion at the forefront. 

Burberry TB Croc-Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag

Rue La La

Shop now: $880 (Originally $1,290); ruelala.com

More Rue La La designer finds are waiting to be discovered, but don’t wait too long, or your favorite brand may sell out before you even get the chance to shop. 

