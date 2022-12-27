From “Magic” Highlighters to Shopper-Loved Hair Growth Kits, These Are the 17 Best Post-Christmas Beauty Sales

The week in between Christmas and New Years feels like purgatory. The celebrations and disruption of normal life aren’t really over until 2023 begins. Whether you’re biding your time in your childhood bedroom or wondering how to spend the gift cards you’ve just received, this is your final chance this year to score beauty products at discounted prices.

I created a 17-product cheat sheet so that you can continue to spend time with your loved ones but not miss out on skincare and makeup deals (you’re welcome). Prices start at just $10 and discounts are as steep as 63 percent off.

My list runs the gamut from skin to hair to makeup concerns. One particular standout product is Pat McGrath Labs’ seasonal and limited-edition Mthrshp Mega eyeshadow palette. The brand is rarely on sale, and I could have sworn its annual seasonal palette had already sold out. The pigments are divine and the colors are fun. There’s also Three Ships’ Lip Scrub which is necessary for when your lips feel as dry as paper, and Mermade’s blow dryer brush which is 55 percent off and a great alternative to a certain other perpetually popular product.

Shop the 17 Post-Christmas Sales

Well People Bio Correct Concealer

Credo

Shop now: $15 (Originally $22); credobeauty.com

Makeup products with skincare benefits are one of the best beauty industry innovations of the last five years. When you pick a smart product like Well People’s Bio Correct Concealer, imperfections are instantly covered and blemishes and dark spots are hidden. Not only will it also brighten your skin, but it’ll also work to do so in the long term with continued use. Ingredients like green tea, pomegranate, and sunflower seed oil are to thank for these benefits. They are a combination of cell-regenerating antioxidants and nourishing acids and vitamins.

Five-star reviewers say it “works especially well for acne scars,” “goes on smoothly and kind of fills in deep wrinkles,” and even works to “cover up melasma spots.”

Johnny Concert Drips Liquid Luminizer

Credo

Shop now: $32 (Originally $45); credobeauty.com

The problem with online shopping for a living is I’m constantly exposing myself to new products that I just have to try, the latest of which is this Johnny Concert highlighter. Another example of a makeup product with skincare-like benefits, this is formulated with a healthy dose of shea butter, grape seed, and rosehip oil.

The serum-highlighter hybrid comes in two shades, gold and platinum, and five-star reviewers say it’s “pure magic” for “giving your skin that something extra.”

Peace Out Daily Cleansing Balm

Peace Out

Shop now: $14 (Originally $22); peaceoutskincare.com

I have to use a benzoyl peroxide face wash year-round to manage my oh-so-fun adult acne, but this winter, I’ve realized that I can’t use it every day because it is extremely drying. To overcompensate, I’ve used Peace Out’s Daily Cleansing Balm twice a week and it has been a divine experience.

Thanks to chemical and physical exfoliants (biodegradable cellulose and salicylic acid) it still keeps my pores decongested and my skin free of breakout-causing bacteria. The formula is also rich in hyaluronic acid and ceramides so even after I wash it off, my skin feels like it was just cocooned in nourishment and hydration.

Vegamour Gro Foundation Kit

Vegamour

Shop now: $94 with code NEWYEAR23 (Originally $138); vegamour.com

Vegamour had so much real estate in my brain this year, thanks to a Nicole Kidman endorsement, hundreds of unbelievable shopper reviews, and my personal journey to miraculous lash growth. Right now, the brand is having a sitewide sale — 20 percent off all items and 25 percent off bundles and kits. I strongly recommend the Gro Lash Serum and more pressingly, this Gro Foundation Kit that comes with Revitalizing Shampoo, Revitalizing Conditioner, and Scalp Detoxifying Serum.

This routine has hundreds of five-star reviews from shoppers who say the results can’t be missed. “My thinning hair has stopped coming out in handfuls… thinning spots have actually grown hair back.” Another shopper said that in addition to “making hair feel soft and silky” they’ve been seeing a consistent quarter- to half-inch of growth every month, too.

Braun IPL Silk Expert Mini

Amazon

Shop now: $160 (Originally $200); amazon.com

I’ll shut up about Braun’s IPLs when I feel like I’ve adequately compensated for taking so long to try it. I simply cannot believe how much this improved — and in some areas already completely eliminated — body hair after just two sessions.

The exact model I use is $430 but this version is a steal at $160 if you’re willing to sacrifice interchangeable heads and some other very technical features I don’t fully understand.

