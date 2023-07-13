Prime Day May Be Over, but You Can Still Save Up to 70% on These Amazon Finds

Including $21 Levi’s jeans and Mario Badescu skincare for $11.

Published on July 13, 2023 @ 05:00AM

Extended Post-Prime Day Deals
After weeks of anticipation, Amazon Prime Day 2023 has come and gone in a flash. But if you didn’t get a chance to shop the incredible sitewide deals over the past two days, fear not; thousands of post-Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals are still going strong, and we found the 15 best discounts for up to 70 percent off. 

Whether you ran out of time to shop or are just itching to come back for more deals, we’ve got you covered with all the products worth buying, below. Some of the best options include $21 Levi’s jeans, a L’Oréal Paris mascara for $7, and a Yankee candle for nearly 40 percent off. IWant more where that came from? Keep scrolling to check out the 15 best post-Prime Day deals at Amazon starting at $7. 

Best Post-Prime Day Fashion Deals:

Levi’s denim deals were the star of the show over the past couple of days, and you can still get the 311 skinny jeans on sale for $21 — an entire 70 percent off their original price. The soft and stretchy pants come in two blue washes, each with subtle slits on the inner leg openings for an extra stylish flair. Wear the jeans with a flowing sleeveless blouse and your favorite sandals for a casual summer evening look. 

Amazon Prime Day Levi's Women's 311 Shaping Skinny Slit Hem Jeans

There are also plenty of Adidas sneakers on sale, including the Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoes for $25. The stylish athletic shoes are “super lightweight and very flexible [and] comfortable,” according to a reviewer, making them the perfect summer sneakers. Available in 13 color combinations, the running shoes have cushioned midsoles and a breathable mesh upper that’s stretchy enough to slip on and off. The sneakers will support your feet through everything from neighborhood strolls to intense workouts. 

adidas Women's Puremotion Adapt 2.0 Running Shoe

Best Post-Prime Day Beauty Deals: 

The beauty deals are still popping off, too, including multiple products on sale for as low as $7. This Haus Laboratories lip gloss from Lady Gaga’s makeup brand is “not sticky, perfectly shiny, [and] long-lasting,” per a shopper, and it’s going for 62 percent off. It comes in 20 shades, including both neutrals and bright colors in a range of finishes. And at such a low price point, you might as well grab a few shades to cycle through depending on your outfit. 

HAUS LABORATORIES by Lady Gaga: LE RIOT LIP GLOSS, So Popular

Another $7 find, the L'Oréal Paris Lash Paradise Mascara has nearly 75,000 perfect ratings from shoppers who say it “lengthens” and “thickens” their lashes with “no clumps.” Not to mention, Blake Lively and Beyoncé are also fans of the mascara. It comes in four black and brown shades, with both washable and waterproof options available. Plus, the formula is infused with floral oil to condition and moisturize your lashes. A celebrity-loved $7 mascara that lengthens your lashes and strengthens them in the process? It doesn’t get better than that. 

Amazon Prime Day L'Oreal Paris Makeup Lash Paradise Mascara

Best Post-Prime Day Home Deals: 

Candle deals are another Prime Day mainstay, and this year has been no different. The Yankee Sakura Blossom Festival Candle smells like “walking in a field of cherry trees,” according to a reviewer, and it’s on sale for $19. The 22-ounce candle has a single wick and comes in a classic jar you can repurpose once the wax runs out — but you won’t have to worry about that happening any time soon, since the candle has a 150-hour burn time. A delicious-smelling candle is the easiest way to upgrade your space, so don’t miss out on this summer-ready scent for less. 

Yankee Candle Sakura Blossom Festival Large Jar Candle, White, Rose

If you didn’t get a chance to grab a new kitchen gadget, now is your chance to add the Keurig K-Mini Plus Single-Serve Coffee Maker to your cart for less than $80. It’s especially great if you don’t have a ton of counter space, since the machine is less than 5 inches wide. All you have to do is add water, throw in a pod, and press “start” to have a beverage ready to go in minutes. It can brew up to 12 ounces at a time and has a tall opening to accommodate different cup sizes. With this Keurig in your kitchen, your morning coffee routine will get a whole lot quicker. 

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, Black

Keep scrolling through to check out even more incredible post-Prime Day fashion, beauty, and home deals on Amazon. 

SOJOS Oversized Round Sunglasses for Women and Men

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl oz

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works with Alexa, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors

