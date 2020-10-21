Women's Movements

The latest from the movements that are inspiring women to fight for equality, freedom, and so much more — including those leading the way.

Who Was the Anti-ERA Activist Phyllis Schlafly?

She devoted her life to conservative causes, altering American politics as we know it. Now, Cate Blanchett is playing her on TV.
Of Course Gen X Is Doing Menopause Differently

This is Real Women, Real Bodies: Your destination for trusted health and wellness advice, reflecting the untold experiences of people like you.
I Got Divorced on a Conference Call Because of Coronavirus

A three-way call is not how I imagined my marriage ending.
Being a Cam Girl Is Harder Than You Think

It's boom time for veterans of the cam-girl trade, but they have a warning for newbies: Don't try this at home.
The Supreme Court Just Decided Your Job Can Deny You Birth Control

Here's what the latest decision means for your pack of pills.
Katie Hill on Past Relationships, Sharing Her Suicidal Thoughts, and How She's Healing

The former representative has found her voice, and she's not afraid to yell.

How Daughters of High-Profile Republicans Became Progressive Icons

Claudia Conway is the tip of the iceberg.
Who Is the Black-and-White Photo Challenge Actually For?

From Khloé Kardashian to Ivanka Trump, celebrities are joining in on the latest selfie trend to sweep Instagram. But what, exactly, is the point?
Women Who Have Miscarriages and Women Who Have Abortions Can Be the Same People

Your Husband's Job Is Not More Important Than Yours

Women's Rights Wins That'll Fill You With Optimism

Natalie Portman Calls Out 'Environment of Sexual Terrorism' in Women's March Speech

6 Women Making Sure Workplace Equality Isn't Just for the C-Suite

These courageous workers are fighting for respect across all industries.

You Have to Be "One of the Guys" in My Medical Specialty — and I'm Not One

Gloria Steinem on the Acts of Rebellion That Have Defined Her Life

Meghan Markle’s Women’s Rights Advocacy Won’t Stop When She Becomes a Royal

For Nurses, the "Patient’s Always Right" Attitude Opens the Door for Abuse

Good Luck Winning an Oscar if You’re Not a White Man

