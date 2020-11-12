Stacey Abrams Is Reportedly Running for Governor of Georgia Again
You can thank her for flipping Georgia blue.
After Georgia turned blue for President-elect Joe Biden, many credited the shift to Stacey Abrams, the former state house minority leader. The Daily Beast reports that many people close to Abrams say that they expect her to run for governor in 2022. In two years, a gubernatorial primary will take place to unseat current Republican Governor Brian Kemp.
"Stacey Abrams intends to run for governor again," Wendy Davis, Democratic National Committee member and member of the executive committee of the Georgia Democratic Party, said. "I think that is a secret to no one."
Abrams hasn't announced a bid for the governorship, but is already considered to be the presumed frontrunner for the nomination.
"Everyone in Democratic circles has the expectation that she will be the Democratic nominee in two years for governor," Davis added.
Though she hasn't made an official comment on the matter, a spokesperson for Abrams did, saying that at the moment, she was focusing on the upcoming senate races in Georgia.
"Leader Abrams has made no decisions about her political future and is solely focused on electing Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock on January 5," the spokesperson said.
Abrams has run for governor before, having lost "very narrowly" to Kemp in an election that was marred with controversy. Kemp was the state's chief elections officer up until two days after the election and faced allegations of voter suppression.
"In my opinion, she would like to be governor of Georgia," DuBose Porter, former Georgia Democratic Party chairman, told The Daily Beast. "Stacey Abrams is about getting the work done."
During an appearance on The View, Abrams spoke about her work in Georgia and the importance of the senate race and didn't mention the possibility of a second run at governor of Georgia.
"One of the ways we were able to flip Georgia was because I have been working on it for ten years," Abrams said. "I know the work we did across this country through Fair Fight 2020 made certain we had enough states that flipped back that we could work together to make certain Joe Biden became president, and now I'm focused on getting the last piece across the finish line, and that is the U.S. Senate race on January 5th in Georgia."