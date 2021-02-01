Stacey Abrams Has Been Nominated For a Nobel Peace Prize
It's what she deserves.
Stacey Abrams has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, Reuters reports. The Democratic politician and voting rights activist has been nominated for her work promoting change via the ballot box.
Largely credited with boosting voter turnout and flipping Georgia blue, Abrams joins nominees including Greta Thunberg, as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.
"Abrams' work follows in Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s footsteps in the fight for equality before the law and for civil rights," Lars Haltbrekken, a Socialist Party member of Norway's parliament, told Reuters.
"Just because I'm not running for office doesn't mean I'm out of the process," Abrams told InStyle back in 2019. "That's why I'm focusing on voting rights and the census, because the work needs to be done whether you have the title or not."
Abrams, former minority leader of the Georgia state House, has spent the last few years working to flip Georgia with her New Georgia Project and with her voting rights organization Fair Fight, a PAC dedicated to promoting fair elections not just in the state of Georgia, but across the country.
"The power of Georgians, people of color and Southern voters was demonstrated in November and again in January," Abrams said after Democrats won the Senate in state of Georgia last month. "Their collective votes and collective voices made victory possible. We must continue to exercise that power to protect the right to vote & fight for the change we need."