Nancy Pelosi Sent a Message by Wearing the Same Dress to Both Impeachments
We've been here before in more ways than one.
Today, Nancy Pelosi marched to the House chamber to impeach President Donald Trump for the second time. And for the second time, she wore a high-neck black sheath dress — the same one she wore on Dec. 18, 2019, the first time that the House of Representatives impeached the president. Popsugar reports that social media users noticed the repeat outfit, calling it her best "funeral outfit" and likening it to a suit of armor.
Others saw it as something more like a good luck charm. If it worked the first time around, it seemed, it'd be a good idea to try it again. Pelosi even wore what looked like the same collar necklace, though the first time, she accessorized the stealthy dress with a brooch shaped like the Mace of the Republic.
It could also be a stark reminder that, well, we've been here before.
USA Today noted back in 2019 that the mace became a symbol of the House of Representatives in 1789 after a resolution sought to find "a proper symbol of office shall be provided for the Sergeant at Arms, of such form and device as the Speaker shall direct."
During the hearings, Pelosi referred to Trump as "a clear and present danger to the nation we all love." Following a count of the votes, Trump became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice.