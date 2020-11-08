Kamala Harris Gave a Subtle Nod to the Women Who Came Before Her With Her Outfit
"Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."
Kamala Harris made history three times over on Saturday becoming the first woman, the first Black person, and the first South Asian person to be elected vice president of the United States.
To accept her historic position, the vice president-elect stepped on the stage in Wilmington, De., and made a sartorial nod to the weight of the moment. Harris paid homage to the women who came before her with an all-white suit, similar to the ones worn by suffragettes who fought for the passage of the 19th amendment, which gave women the right to vote.
"While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said as she let the magnitude of the moment fill the space between her words. She went on, "Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."
Along with her suit, Harris wore a silk pussy-bow blouse, a style that went viral when Melania Trump wore it after Donald Trump joked about sexual assault saying that he could grab women "by the pussy." In the time since, the style has been reclaimed, and worn by women to fight back against sexual harassment.
While her speech – which recognized the work of Black women, Indian women, and all women before her– perfectly encapsulated what many felt watching that historic moment, with her outfit she said even more. She said that her win was a win for every single woman that fought to be recognized, and fought for a seat at the table in politics. Now, that seat is in the White House.