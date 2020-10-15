Kamala Harris Has Addressed Mike Pence's Debate Fly
Yes, she saw it, too.
The fly on Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate earlier this month has spawned a Twitter account, at least 15,000 campaign branded fly swatters, and a Saturday Night Live sketch.
And now, Kamala Harris has finally addressed the famous fly in the debate room, during an interview with Rachel Maddow.
"I would kick myself if I didn't just ask you ... if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence's head at the time during the debate," the MSNBC host asked during Harris's Wednesday appearance on her program. “We could see it at home, but could you see it, sitting next to him?”
"Oh Rachel..." Harris said, before nodding her head.
Maddow asked, “Did you have the instinct to [shoo it away for him]?”
The two laughed before Harris (rightly) pointed out, "I think it's important that we kind of find a way all of us to move on and, you know, kind of fly away from this subject on to something else." Perhaps the looming election?
The fly, an unlikely hero of our time, went viral after the first and only vice presidential debate this month, even inspiring some choice nail art, and, now, an excellent pun.