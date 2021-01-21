Jill Biden’s Corsage Is Actually Part of a Sweet Tradition
She's rubbing shoulders with some very notable first ladies.
Dr. Jill Biden, the former second lady and brand-new first lady of the United States of America, made a statement this morning when she attended her husband's inauguration wearing a coat by N.Y.C.-based label Markarian, designed by Alexandra O'Neill. Many saw it as a signal that she — and Vice President Kamala Harris — would continue former first lady Michelle Obama's precedent and shine the spotlight on lesser-known and American designers. Later in the day, she changed into a white coat embellished with a floral motif.
Underneath, she wore a matching white sheath dress with sheer sleeves and she finished off the look with a matching mask, which appeared on the Celebrating America TV special. The star of the outfit, however, may just be her white corsage, which caught the attention of Twitter.
According to Vogue, past first ladies have worn corsages, including Mamie Eisenhower and Betty Ford, putting Dr. Biden in very good company.
Back in 2009, Dr. Biden wore a red gown by Reem Acra to Barack Obama's Inaugural Ball. In 2013, when she and Joe attended the Obamas' second Inaugural Ball, she wore a blue dress by Vera Wang.
During the lead up to the election, Dr. Biden wasn't shy about using fashion to send a clear message. She famously wore Stuart Weitzman's VOTE boots during a rally in Delaware. She chose designers Gabriela Hearst and Brandon Maxwell for appearances before Election Day and wore Christian Siriano to the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention.