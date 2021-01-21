Jill Biden’s Corsage Is Actually Part of a Sweet Tradition

She's rubbing shoulders with some very notable first ladies.

Jan 20, 2021 @ 10:12 pm
Dr. Jill Biden, the former second lady and brand-new first lady of the United States of America, made a statement this morning when she attended her husband's inauguration wearing a coat by N.Y.C.-based label Markarian, designed by Alexandra O'Neill. Many saw it as a signal that she — and Vice President Kamala Harris — would continue former first lady Michelle Obama's precedent and shine the spotlight on lesser-known and American designers. Later in the day, she changed into a white coat embellished with a floral motif.

Underneath, she wore a matching white sheath dress with sheer sleeves and she finished off the look with a matching mask, which appeared on the Celebrating America TV special. The star of the outfit, however, may just be her white corsage, which caught the attention of Twitter.

Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff

According to Vogue, past first ladies have worn corsages, including Mamie Eisenhower and Betty Ford, putting Dr. Biden in very good company.

Back in 2009, Dr. Biden wore a red gown by Reem Acra to Barack Obama's Inaugural Ball. In 2013, when she and Joe attended the Obamas' second Inaugural Ball, she wore a blue dress by Vera Wang.

During the lead up to the election, Dr. Biden wasn't shy about using fashion to send a clear message. She famously wore Stuart Weitzman's VOTE boots during a rally in Delaware. She chose designers Gabriela Hearst and Brandon Maxwell for appearances before Election Day and wore Christian Siriano to the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention.

