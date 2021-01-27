Amanda Gorman Will Recite a Poem at the 2021 Super Bowl
The youngest poet laureate will grace America's TV screens once again.
Congratulations to the Super Bowl for booking the best act of 2021 — and no, we don't mean The Weeknd (sorry, Abel).
After winning hearts all over during the inauguration, poet laureate Amanda Gorman will recite an original poem before Super Bowl LV. According to CNN, the poem will highlight three individuals the NFL will honor as honorary captains at the Super Bowl "who served as leaders in their respective communities during the global pandemic."
On Inauguration Day last week, Gorman recited her poem, "The Hill We Climb." At 22, she this reading made her the nation's youngest inaugural poet.
Speaking to CBS News ahead of the event, Gorman said, "It's amazing...Especially at my age. No one really gets to say, 'At 22, I am the inaugural poet.'"
Since her inauguration reading, Gorman has also signed with IMG Models — the same agency that represents the likes of Chrissy Teigen and Naomi Osaka — which is only fitting, given her stellar fashion choices.
"I am weaving my own type of symbolism into my outfit, and it's really special and important to me to deliver these nuggets of information and sentimentality as I'm reciting the poem," she told Vogue about her look ahead of the inauguration.