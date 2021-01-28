Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Calling on Ted Cruz to Resign
He agreed with one of AOC's tweets and got more than he expected.
When President Joe Biden called for unity and bipartisanship, he probably wasn't expecting Senator Ted Cruz to side with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez when she suggested an investigation into the Robinhood app and its decision to stop traders from buying and selling shares of GameStop. In an unexpected move, Cruz retweeted AOC, saying that he fully agreed with her stance. That's the kind of across-the-aisle unity we all want, but AOC had other thoughts, especially since Cruz chose to challenge Electoral College votes after the insurrection on the Capitol back on Jan. 6. AOC simply stated that she'd prefer to work with members of the GOP that weren't "trying to get me killed."
"I am happy to work with Republicans on this issue where there's common ground, but you almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago so you can sit this one out. Happy to work w/ almost any other GOP that aren't trying to get me killed. In the meantime if you want to help, you can resign," she wrote in a tweet.
According to NBC News, Ocasio-Cortez said she had a "very close encounter where I thought I was going to die" and that an individual that has been charged allegedly threatened to "assassinate" her. She also kindly requested that Cruz "get off my timeline & stop clout-chasing."
Twitter users backed up AOC's statements, pushing for Cruz to resign or to have Congress expel him from the Senate.
When asked about the riot on the capitol, Cruz told reporters that partisanship and anger weren't good for the country and pushed for healing and unity.
"There's a lot of partisan anger and rage on the Democratic side. It's, it's not healthy for our country," he said. "It's certainly not conducive of healing or unity, but everyone has to decide how they want to interact with others."
NBC News adds that Cruz never wanted to incite violence or actually challenge the results of the election."
"Debating a question of constitutional law on the floor of the Senate is the antithesis of trying to resolve conflicts through violent terrorist attack," he said.