Women in Politics

Here's The Exact Moment Joe Biden Asked Kamala Harris to be His Running Mate

"First of all, is the answer yes?"
The Squad Is Here to Stay

With Ilhan Omar's primary win, the progressive Democratic congresswomen of color known as the Squad have solidified their staying power.
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Share Their Support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

"My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this."
What You Need to Know About Kamala Harris, the Nominee for Vice President

All the reasons Joe Biden picked her as the Vice Presidential nominee.
Senator Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick for Vice President

He called her "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants."
Katie Hill on Past Relationships, Sharing Her Suicidal Thoughts, and How She's Healing

The former representative has found her voice, and she's not afraid to yell.
Cori Bush Won the Democratic Primary in Missouri

She could become the first Black woman to represent Missouri.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Speech on the "Culture" of Violence Against Women Is Rightfully Going Viral

Her remarks come after a Republican colleague verbally accosted her.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has Responded After Being Accosted by a Republican Colleague

Ivanka Trump Poses with Black Beans, Violates Ethics Standards

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won the Democratic Primary In New York

Nancy Pelosi Matching Her Face Coverings to Her Pantsuits Is What Leadership Looks Like

Rep. Katie Porter Won't Back Down

With a tactical legal mind and a mother’s savvy Rep. Katie Porter is keeping the country’s corporate and political figures in check.

What the Kamala Harris-Joe Biden Showdown Means for Both Candidates

Meet the Country’s First Openly Gay Attorney General

Who Is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez?

