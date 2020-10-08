The Biden Campaign Sold 15,000 Fly Swatters Following The Debate
During the debate, VP Mike Pence had a now-famous fly land on his head.
Last night at the vice presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Mike Pence, there were many memorable moments. While Twitter was loving Harris's "I'm speaking," reply to Pence's interruptions and her "that's fine, I'm Kamala," response when the moderator apologized for calling her by her first name, the most ... uh buzz ... came from the fly that landed on the Vice President's head.
At one point, a small fly landed in Pence's hair and didn't leave for almost two full minutes. It elicited dozens of responses on Twitter, but perhaps the most interesting one was from the Biden campaign. At first, they posted an old photo of Biden with a fly swatter.
Shortly following that photo, a Biden/Harris "Truth Over Flies Fly Swatter" appeared in the campaigns merch store for $10.
?s=21
According to Deputy Director of Direct Marketing at Democratic National Committee Zach Mcnamara, within just a few hours the campaign sold 15,000 of them.
?s=21