Selena Gomez Showed Off Her Blonde Hair in a Fiery Red Dress and Black Thigh-High Boots
The singer and actress hosted the VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunited the World.
A multitude of stars showed up for the taping of the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World. Among those stars were Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin, Prince Harry, Chrissy Teigen, Ben Affleck, Sean Penn, and more. Singer and actress Selena Gomez served as the host of the event, and she gave us the fashion inspiration we need right now. (If my debut back into society outfits are half as good, I'll be happy.)
The "Lose You to Love Me" singer showed up to the event in a fiery red dress with oversized, puffy sleeves that cinched in at the waist. She paired the dress with thigh-high black patent leather boots and a silver choker.
For her hosting duties, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum changed into a long, body-con black dress with ivory geometric shapes on the front and sleeves of the dress. She wore black and white, polka dot pointy-toe pumps with this look. This was also the actress-turned-producer's first public event since going platinum blonde last week.
Gomez took a moment to thank frontline workers in the audience, as well as the ones who will be watching from home.
"Many of us had to stay home, but you all didn't have a choice," she said. "You set an example for all of us, both in how you stayed on the job and that we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible."
The event raised $53.8 million for Covax, which is working to provide vaccines for low and middle-income countries. The show will air Saturday, May 8, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on select channels and will also stream on YouTube at 8 p.m. ET.