Rudy Giuliani's Daughter, Caroline, Wants You to Vote for Joe Biden
"Together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office."
In an op-ed published in Vanity Fair today, Caroline Rose Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani's daughter, urges voters to take action and cast their ballots for former Vice President Joe Biden. She explains that although her father is the former Mayor of New York City and President Donald Trump's attorney, she can't remain silent on the things that she's seeing in the current state of affairs and offered harsh criticism of both her father and the president.
"We are multiverses apart, politically and otherwise. I've spent a lifetime forging an identity in the arts separate from my last name, so publicly declaring myself as a 'Giuliani' feels counterintuitive," she begins. "But I've come to realize that none of us can afford to be silent right now."
Giuliani hasn't been quiet about her political affiliations. Back in August, she tweeted about how excited she was that Senator Kamala Harris was getting the nomination for vice president.
Her Vanity Fair piece continues, saying that there is a way to bring real change — and that's to vote.
"We have to stand and fight. The only way to end this nightmare is to vote," she continued. "There is hope on the horizon, but we'll only grasp it if we elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris."
She describes growing up with her father and their ideological differences. Now, she says, there's no place for "Trump's era of chest-thumping partisan tribalism" and that everything has come together to create a feeling of helplessness in herself and in the American people.
"Subjects like racial sensitivity (or lack thereof), sexism, policing, and the social safety net have all risen to this boiling point in me. It felt important to speak my mind, and I'm glad we at least managed to communicate at all," she noted. "But the chasm was painful nonetheless, and has gotten exponentially more so in Trump's era of chest-thumping partisan tribalism. I imagine many Americans can relate to the helpless feeling this confrontation cycle created in me, but we are not helpless. I may not be able to change my father's mind, but together, we can vote this toxic administration out of office."
Guiliani finished the column by urging everyone, no matter their political preferences to take a closer look at everything happening and make a decision, to "hang on," and to "elect a compassionate and decent president."
"I fully understand that some of you want a nominee who is more progressive," she wrote. "Biden wasn't my first choice when the primaries started. But I know what is at stake, and Joe Biden will be everyone's president if elected."