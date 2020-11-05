A “Count the Votes” Rally Drowned Out a Trump Press Conference With Beyoncé
We can't hear you.
While Trump campaign officials Corey Lewandowski and Pam Bondi tried to hold a press conference in Philadelphia today, protestors decided that Beyoncé's "Party" was more important than Trump surrogates trying to manipulate the democratic process. According to BuzzFeed breaking news reporter Amber Jamieson, the music was so loud that Bondi was drowned out and Queen B was all anyone could hear.
"Incredible job by the every vote counts protest across the road who pumped up Beyoncé’s Party so not one word could be heard of Pam Bondi's speech," Jamieson tweeted.
However, Lewandowski "managed to speak louder than the music," Jamieson later clarified. She also noted that the DJ behind the tunes was Nicolas O'Rourke, a member of Pennsylvania's Working Families Party.
O'Rourke told Jamieson that he was happy to add a soundtrack to the protest, saying, "If you're in Philadelphia and want to protest, we have no problem with your protest. We know how to protest, too."
Jamieson adds that the protest included "dancing and flags and drums" hoping to bring some joy to the vote-counters inside the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Hundreds of activists marched, eventually merging with another group of protesters that gathered after the release of bodycam footage showing the police killing of Walter Wallace Jr.
O'Rourke added that his playlist also included Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and much more Beyoncé.
"This is the stuff that fuels our fire, and that's the reason why we play it," he said. "There are messages in the song. We wanted that to be played."