The NRA Is Filing for Bankruptcy
"Thoughts and prayers."
The National Rifle Association has filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reports.
According to the outlet, the NRA filed in Texas on Friday, and intends to restructure and reincorporate in the state.
After the news was announced, people on Twitter sent the association some sarcastic "thoughts and prayers" in reference to the clichés often heard after a mass shooting, especially from politicians with pro-gun stances and ties to the NRA. Among one of the people reacting was David Hogg, a gun control activist and student who survived the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.
Last year, New York state attorney general Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA for "diverting charitable funds to support wasteful spending."
James said at the time that the organization engaged in illegal conduct by diverting "millions of dollars away from the charitable mission of the organization for personal use by senior leadership, awarding contracts to the financial gain of close associates and family, and appearing to dole out lucrative no-show contracts to former employees in order to buy their silence and continued loyalty."
"The NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse. No organization is above the law," she said.