Michelle and Barack Obama Had a Special Request for Fans on Their 28th Wedding Anniversary
"That’s an anniversary message of the best kind."
This year, Barack and Michelle Obama's wedding anniversary just so happened to fall a month ahead of the 2020 election, and the former president and first lady had an unconventional idea of how fans can help them celebrate their special day.
"28 years with this one," Michelle began her tribute to Barack. "I love @BarackObama for his smile, his character, and his compassion. So grateful to have him as a partner through everything life throws at us." She went on to add that instead of sending the couple a virtual note of congratulations, that they'd rather have their followers encourage others to vote on Nov. 3.
"And this year, we have a request for you — pick one person in your life who might not vote and make sure they do," Michelle said, adding: "Tell us about it in the comments! That’s an anniversary message of the best kind."
Barack shared a similar post that embodied both romance and a political message. "Even with everything going on, I wanted to take a moment to say happy anniversary to the love of my life. Every day with @MichelleObama makes me a better husband, a better father, and a better human," he wrote alongside a sweet photo of the pair sharing an intimate moment. "This year, while we appreciate all your well-wishes, what we’d really love is for each of you to reach out to one person in your life who might not vote. Help them get registered. Help them make a plan to cast their ballot. Send them to iwillvote.com to get started."
He signed off, revealing his cute nickname for Michelle, "Happy anniversary, Miche. Love you."
It appears as if Barack and Michelle got their anniversary wish. Immediately, the comments sections of their posts were filled with messages from fans confirming their voter registration status, as well as friends and family members who never voted before. "My husband has never voted. He wasn't even registered. With everything going on this year he finally registered and will be voting for the 1st time ever," wrote one user.
Another shared a similar story: "Last week I made sure my friend from elementary school was registered (we are 40 now). She’s registered and ready to vote for the first time!"
Both of the Obamas have endorsed Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee, and Michelle even delivered a powerful keynote speech in support of the former vice president at the Democratic National Convention.