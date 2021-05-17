Kamala Harris Shared a Sweet Message for Ella Emhoff's Graduation
Of course, Emhoff wore a great dress for the occasion.
Over the weekend, Ella Emhoff graduated from Parsons School of Design in New York City and Vice President Kamala Harris celebrated the big event with a sweet post on Instagram. Harris, Emhoff's stepmother, congratulated the new grad and posted a photo, which showed Emhoff in a dress with bold sleeves and a romantic, allover floral print. She accessorized with her signature glasses and a fun, multi-color beaded necklace.
The dress, which is by The Vampire's Wife, continues Emhoff's fashion tour de force. After nearly stealing the show at President Joe Biden's inauguration in a Miu Miu coat over a Batsheva dress, Emhoff continued to impress with a Thom Browne tuxedo, modeled for Proenza Schouler at New York Fashion Week, and even landed a magazine cover.
"Congratulations to our daughter Ella on her graduation. I am so proud of you. Keep dreaming with ambition and there is nothing you cannot achieve," Harris captioned her post. "Love, Momala."
Her father, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, also congratulated her on social media. In his post, Ella is wearing her graduation robe and mortarboard. Underneath, she had a white button-up and black neck scarf.
"My darling Ella, we are such proud parents," he wrote. "We love you so much, and are very much looking forward to all you do in the future. And, to the other Class of 2021 graduates out there, huge congratulations!"