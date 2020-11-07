This Video of Kamala Harris Calling Joe Biden to Congratulate Him on Election Win Is Pure Joy
"We did it, Joe!"
It's official: Joe Biden has been declared the 46th president of the United States. Informing him of the election win, Biden's running-mate Kamala Harris called the future president with news that they're headed for the White House.
Harris shared the heartfelt moment on social media, posting a video of herself congratulating Biden on his victory. "We did it. We did it, Joe. You're gonna be the next president of the United States," she said, laughing out of pure joy.
The vice-president elect appeared to be on a walk while making the impromptu call to Biden, wearing a Nike pullover, black leggings, sunglasses, and her hair pulled up into a ponytail.
It was announced on Saturday morning that Biden was going to be the next president, after securing enough electoral votes once the battleground state of Pennsylvania was called in his favor. Following the news, Joe took to Twitter, revealing he's "honored" that America has chosen him to lead the country.
"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not," he wrote alongside a video showcasing the diversity of the American people. "I will keep the faith that you have placed in me." Harris posted the same clip, writing: "This election is about so much more than @JoeBiden or me. It's about the soul of America and our willingness to fight for it. We have a lot of work ahead of us."
She added, "Let's get started."