Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris is the first woman Vice President of the United States, as well as the first Black person and the first South Asian person to become Vice President. When she’s not serving the country and making history, she can be seen making viral videos and spending time with her stepchildren, and her nieces.

Most Recent

'Second Gentleman' Is Officially in the Dictionary

'Second Gentleman' Is Officially in the Dictionary

Doug Emhoff says he won't be the last one.
Fashion Is Back in the White House

Fashion Is Back in the White House

For four years, American fashion and the presidency had a fractured relationship. The Biden-Harris administration is already working to change that.
Kamala Harris Wore a Tuxedo Coat on the Celebrating America Special

Kamala Harris Wore a Tuxedo Coat on the Celebrating America Special

Look closer: it wasn't just basic black.
Kamala Harris Jokes Her First Duty as Vice President Was 'Really Weird'

Kamala Harris Jokes Her First Duty as Vice President Was 'Really Weird'

Who remembers joy in the Senate?
Kamala Harris Makes History as She Becomes the First Female Vice President

Kamala Harris Makes History as She Becomes the First Female Vice President

It's Vice President Harris now.
Kamala Harris Is Representing Young Black Talent Through Her Inauguration Wardrobe

Kamala Harris Sent an Important Message with Her Inauguration Look

The VP-elect is celebrating history through her outfit.

More Kamala Harris

There's a Lot of Meaning in Kamala Harris's Pyer Moss Coat

There's a Lot of Meaning in Kamala Harris's Pyer Moss Coat

The vice-president-elect visited the Lincoln Memorial to honor COVID victims.
Kamala Harris Called Out That Sexist Jill Biden Op-Ed

Kamala Harris Called Out That Sexist Jill Biden Op-Ed

The VP-elect is not here for the controversial piece asking Dr. Biden to drop her title.
Kamala Harris Has an Adorable Alternative to "Second Gentleman" for Her Husband Doug Emhoff

Kamala Harris Has an Adorable Alternative to "Second Gentleman" for Her Husband Doug Emhoff

The Best Reactions to Kamala Harris's Historical Vice Presidential Election

The Best Reactions to Kamala Harris's Historical Vice Presidential Election

This Video of Kamala Harris Calling Joe Biden to Congratulate Him on Election Win Is Pure Joy

This Video of Kamala Harris Calling Joe Biden to Congratulate Him on Election Win Is Pure Joy

Twitter Can't Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain

Twitter Can't Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden Are a Power Duo — and Their Birth Charts Prove It

Astrology says they’re capable of both seeing eye-to-eye and challenging one another.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.instyle.com