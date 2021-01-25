Vice President Kamala Harris

'Second Gentleman' Is Officially in the Dictionary
Doug Emhoff says he won't be the last one.
Fashion Is Back in the White House
For four years, American fashion and the presidency had a fractured relationship. The Biden-Harris administration is already working to change that.
Kamala Harris Wore a Tuxedo Coat on the Celebrating America Special
Look closer: it wasn't just basic black.
Kamala Harris Jokes Her First Duty as Vice President Was 'Really Weird'
Who remembers joy in the Senate?
Kamala Harris Makes History as She Becomes the First Female Vice President
It's Vice President Harris now.
Kamala Harris Sent an Important Message with Her Inauguration Look
The VP-elect is celebrating history through her outfit.