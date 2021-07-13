Joe Biden Is Using Thirst Traps and Olivia Rodrigo to Get People Vaccinated
"I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated."
As the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps across the U.S., President Joe Biden is ramping up efforts to get people vaccinated — with some help from Olivia Rodrigo ... and a thirst trap of himself.
On Tuesday, the president's official Instagram account shared a photo of his younger self, captioning the post, "I know this young person would've gotten vaccinated, but we've got to get other young people protected as well. Who's willing to help?"
As one commenter wrote, "Joe this is a thirst trap." "POTUS pulling out the thirst trap, it must be serious," another said.
The White House also announced in a press release that on Wednesday, pop star Olivia Rodrigo would be meeting with President Biden and Dr. Fauci to record a series of videos emphasizing the importance of young people getting vaccinated, including answering important questions people might have about doing so. The videos will be featured on Rodrigo's social channels as well as the White House's accounts.
Health experts have said that Americans are headed into a "dangerous fall" season as the Delta variant is expected to cause another surge in coronavirus cases. According to CBS News, almost all new cases of COVID have occurred in people who are unvaccinated.