Joe Biden's Granddaughter Wearing a Young Joe T-Shirt Is a Major Mood
Power dressing never looked so good.
After pulling off the ultimate power fashion move in a pair of Air Jordans at the inauguration earlier this year, Joe Biden's granddaughter Maisy Biden is being praised yet again for her unconventional style during an official outing with her grandfather.
On Friday, Maisy and her sister Finnegan joined POTUS in Philadelphia to celebrate Amtrak's 50th anniversary, and for the occasion, the 20-year-old stepped out in a graphic tee with a portrait of young Joe Biden on the front.
You know the photo — the one that previously made the internet go wild, featuring the then-college student with a full head of hair and a charming smile.
She paired the T-shirt with a charcoal blazer, black pants, and a matching face mask. Meanwhile, Maisy's older sister also looked chic in belted shirtdress and white booties.
Following their grandfather's inauguration, Maisy and Finnegan opened up about their admiration for Sasha and Malia Obama, who they grew up with during the Obama Administration.
"[We've] had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult and they did so so beautifully and they came out so grounded and humble and they're so smart and driven," Finnegan explained. "So I think we can only take advice from them."