President Joe Biden

After serving as Vice President for eight years under President Barack Obama, Joe Biden was elected 46th President of the United States in the 2020 presidential election. Here’s where to find out everything from how he’s leading the country out of the coronavirus pandemic to other policies that impact women’s health and well-being.  

Most Recent

Joe Biden's Daughter and Granddaughters Opened Up About Sasha and Malia Obama

And consider them close friends.
5 Things President Biden Should Do For Black Women in His First 100 Days

We all know who secured this win for him. It's time he returns the favor.
The Women on Biden's COVID Task Force Are Ready to Make Big Changes, Fast

From restoring trust in science and government, to prioritizing the marginalized communities hit hardest thus far, this team has a huge job ahead. The good news? They're ready.
Joe Biden Only Follows One Celebrity and It's Chrissy Teigen

Her reaction was priceless.
Twitter Can’t Get Over Ashley Biden’s Inauguration Tuxedo

"Good morning to Ashley Biden's tux."
All the Meaningful Inauguration Fashion You Missed While Staring at Michelle Obama

From Bernie's mittens to Gaga's giant bird to Deb Haaland's whole look.

More Joe Biden

Joe Biden Inauguration Speech

Joe Biden's "First Act" As President Was a National Moment of Silence for COVID-19 Deaths

The president called for the nation to mourn the losses from the pandemic.
Our Problems Won’t Magically Disappear After the Inauguration

First we waited for summer. Then the election. Then vaccines. Now it’s time to take our emotional wellbeing into our own hands.
Ashley Biden Confirmed That Melania Trump Hasn’t Reached Out to Jill Biden

The Surprising Reason Joe Biden May Not Be Able to Bring His Peloton to the White House

Kamala Harris Has an Adorable Alternative to "Second Gentleman" for Her Husband Doug Emhoff

This Video of Kamala Harris Calling Joe Biden to Congratulate Him on Election Win Is Pure Joy

Joe Biden Has Won the Presidential Election

This presidency is already historic.

