Jill Biden Is Going Viral for Adorably Ensuring Joe Biden Social Distances
Dr. Biden is the MVP.
While Donald Trump was tweeting about leaving the hospital and dangerously playing down the effects of the coronavirus, Jill Biden was ensuring that she and her husband take precautions to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The former second lady and the presidential candidate touched down in Miami, Fla. on Monday and were met with a barrage of press (as always). In a now-viral moment, Jill came up behind Joe while he was talking with reporters, pulling him several steps backward in an apparent attempt to maintain proper social distancing.
A member of Biden's video team, Drew Heskett, shared the footage this afternoon.
The CDC recommends that people keep 6 feet of distance between themselves and people who aren't members of their household — in addition to wearing a mask, of course.
Biden has been cognizant of the dangers of the virus and has observed safety protocols since the pandemic began earlier this year. In fact, his cautiousness was mocked by Donald Trump in Tuesday's presidential debate. "I don't wear masks like [Biden]," the president said chidingly. "Every time you see him, he's got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I've ever seen."
For the record, Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 three times since Friday, and Trump is currently in the hospital following his own diagnosis — at least 13 of his colleagues also tested positive within the past week.