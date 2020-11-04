Jill Biden's Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message
Words to live by.
It's only Wednesday, but it already feels like day 92 of this horrifically stressful week. As many expected, the 2020 presidential election did not yield night-of results. It's Wednesday afternoon and there are still millions of votes left uncounted in key battleground states.
Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, appeared in the early hours of Wednesday morning in his home state of Delaware with a message of hope. While Joe's message was verbal, reminding viewers that "it ain't over until every vote is counted," Jill's message was communicated through her outfit. The former second lady paired a pale pink HiSO coat with a calm-inducing accessory: her face mask. The black mask bore rainbow-lettered words of encouragement: "Breathe Positivity."
This isn't the first time Jill has sent messages through her clothing. Back in September, the prospective first lady donned a pair of Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots that spelled "vote" down the leg.
Now, let's take Jill's advice and work on that whole positivity thing — and oh, yes, breathing.