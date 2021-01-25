Dr. Jill Biden

Dr. Jill Biden, a teacher who served as the Second Lady of the United States, became First Lady when her husband Joe Biden was elected President in the 2020 election. Not only will be the only first lady to keep her job while in the White House, she’s also a fashion icon championing up and coming American Fashion brands.

Fashion Is Back in the White House

For four years, American fashion and the presidency had a fractured relationship. The Biden-Harris administration is already working to change that.
Dr. Jill Biden Wears Another American Designer on Her First Full Day

The new FLOTUS is making a statement.
Jill Biden's Inauguration Dress Had Something In Common With Meghan Markle's Wedding Look

Her white Gabriela Hearst dress included a really important detail.
Jill Biden’s Sweet Corsage Is Actually a Surprising Tradition

She's rubbing shoulders with some very notable first ladies.
Jill Biden's Inauguration Day Coat Signals a New Beginning

She's kicking off her First Lady style with meaning.
Ashley Biden Confirmed That Melania Trump Hasn’t Reached Out to Jill Biden

The incoming first daughter has given her first TV interview.

Melania Trump Has Reportedly Not Given Jill Biden a White House Tour

She's the first modern FLOTUS to eschew the tradition.
Dr. Jill Biden Appeared to Respond to Divisive Op-Ed Disparaging Her "Dr." Title

The Wall Street Journal is facing backlash after publishing an article asking Biden to "drop" her honorific.
Jill Biden Just Wore a Face Mask From a Popular Workout Brand (Again)

Jill Biden’s Fashion Will Tell a Different Story of America

Jill Biden's Acceptance Speech Dress Paid Homage to Jackie Kennedy and Hillary Clinton

Jill Biden's Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message

Jill Biden Is Going Viral for Adorably Ensuring Joe Biden Social Distances

Dr. Biden is the MVP.

