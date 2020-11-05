Equal Pay

Money is power, and women aren’t getting their share of it. In America, men earn 20% more than women, and that disparity is even greater for women of color. The time to close that gap is now.

Chadwick Boseman Took a Pay Cut to Increase Sienna Miller's Salary on 21 Bridges

She "asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to."
The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Hit a Huge Obstacle in Its Fight for Equal Pay

The new ruling is a huge setback.
Your Husband's Job Is Not More Important Than Yours

A very predictable dynamic is playing out between moms and dads working from home: Mom's doing the home while dad gets to work.
Young Women's Careers May Never Recover from the Coronavirus Crisis

Between the wage gap, gender bias, and caregiving expectations, women are at a disadvantage.
U.S. Soccer Says the Women Don't Deserve Equal Pay, and It's BS

The organization recently stated that the women have less skill than the men.
Suzanne Somers Was Fired from Three's Company After Fighting for Equal Pay — and She Still Doesn't Regret a Thing

The TV legend-turned-author opened up to InStyle about her career, her 27th book, and that birthday suit photo.

WNBA Players Just Got Better Maternity Benefits Than Most Women in America

Other sports — and pretty much every industry — should take note.
How Alex Morgan's Pregnancy Has Affected Her Fight for Equal Pay

The soccer star is expecting a girl.
The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team Will Keep Fighting For Equal Pay

Michelle Williams Has More to Say About Hollywood's Equal Pay Problem

The Careers With the Worst — and Best — Pay Gaps for Women

Alex Morgan on the Wage Gap in Sports: “The Narrative Is Changing”

Is the Gender Wage Gap Shrinking At All?

Looks like we'll get to observe a lot more Equal Pay Days before this is settled.

Everything You Need to Know About Equal Pay Day

Everything You Need to Know About Equal Pay Day

7 Finance and Career Books for Every Power Woman in the Making

7 Finance and Career Books for Every Power Woman in the Making

7 Powerful Women Who Fought for Wage Equality

7 Powerful Women Who Fought for Wage Equality

