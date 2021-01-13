Cori Bush Wants Republicans Refusing to Go Through Metal Detectors to Get New Jobs

Metal detectors were just one of the safety measures implemented in the U.S. Capitol building after last week's riots. However, according to reports from CNN, some lawmakers are refusing to go through the magnetometers, citing Second Amendment rights among other reasons.

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was involved in an altercation with police officers after she refused to show them the contents of her bag.

"It is a shame that Nancy Pelosi is trying to disarm Members of Congress in the very place that needed more protection on January 6," she said in a statement. "It is clear metal detectors would not have deterred the violent acts we saw; this political stunt does nothing to improve the safety of Members in the Capitol complex."

Image zoom

"This is crap right here. You can put that down," Freedom Caucus Chair Rep. Andy Biggs, an Arizona Republican, said. He went on to call the precautionary metal detectors the "stupidest thing" and proceeded to walk through them. Capitol police were seen allowing several lawmakers through — without clearance from the magnetometers, CNN adds.

Cori Bush, a Democratic congresswoman who represents Missouri, noted that the sentiment was ridiculous, saying that it's all a part of the job and that nobody should be above the rules.

"First of all, we're talking about your job. Let's just look at it from the most basic level: If you work at McDonald's, you have to wear the uniform or you're not working today. Wherever you are, you're told, 'This is what you have to do. This is what you have to do. Or you're not working.' Have they ever had a job before?" Bush told MSNBC's Chris Hayes.

She went on to say that having guns on the House floor made her feel unsafe — and she's not the only one. She went as far as saying that people who were unhappy with the rules could simply find new jobs that didn't require them to leave firearms at home or go through metal detectors.

"That's a bunch of bullcrap. Again, that is them trying to push the limits as far as they can. We have Congress members who have said that they want to carry their guns on the House floor. We have Congress members who bring their guns to our office buildings," she continued. "This is where we should feel safe, but you're bringing your guns to the office building. I don't feel safe around that. Many people don't feel safe with that. And you know what? If they won't abide by the simple things this job calls for, then go find another one."