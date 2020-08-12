Choose 2020

Here's The Exact Moment Joe Biden Asked Kamala Harris to be His Running Mate

"First of all, is the answer yes?"
The Squad Is Here to Stay

With Ilhan Omar's primary win, the progressive Democratic congresswomen of color known as the Squad have solidified their staying power.
Katie Holmes and More Celebs Share Their Support for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

"My heart is soaring for all the kids out there who see themselves in her and will dream bigger because of this."
What You Need to Know About Kamala Harris, the Nominee for Vice President

All the reasons Joe Biden picked her as the Vice Presidential nominee.
Senator Kamala Harris Is Joe Biden's Pick for Vice President

He called her "a fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country’s finest public servants."
Cori Bush Won the Democratic Primary in Missouri

She could become the first Black woman to represent Missouri.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won the Democratic Primary In New York

"No amount of money can buy a movement."
Donald Trump's Empty Tulsa Rally Arena Seats Have Become a Meme

Enter: the Wiggles, Lizzie McGuire, and a sad walk of shame.
Paperboy Love Prince Could Be the First Non-Binary Member of Congress

TikTokers and K-Pop Stans Say They Trolled President Trump's Campaign Rally in Tulsa

How Women Really Feel About Voting for Joe Biden

Joe Biden Has Responded to the Sexual Assault Allegations Against Him

Hillary Clinton Officially Endorsed Joe Biden For President

Biden introduced her as "the woman who should be President right now," during a virtual townhall.

