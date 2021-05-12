Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Partnered With Procter & Gamble
They hope to "unleash systemic cultural change" with this partnership.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are continuing to keep busy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Archewell Foundation has announced a multi-year global partnership with Procter & Gamble, aka P&G, the major American consumer goods company.
According to a statement posted to the Archewell foundation, the Sussexes are partnering with the consumer goods giant in order to create gender equality, "compassionate and inclusive online spaces," and "resilience and impact through sport." The couple said they are working to "build more compassionate communities" and a "more equitable and just future for women and girls."
"Archewell Foundation believes that with community, and through compassionate service to others, we can unleash systemic cultural change," the statement reads. "In service of doing this, and building more compassionate communities, Archewell Foundation announced a multi-year global partnership today with Procter & Gamble."
The statement continues, saying that the partnership "will build on joint aspirations," the most recent being the Global Citizen's VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunited the World, which encouraged "vaccine confidence" and mobilized $300 million in the push for global access to Covid-19 vaccines.
Interestingly, at age 11, Markle actually wrote a letter to the firm addressing a "sexist" dish soap ad. The commercial included the line, "Mothers around America are fighting greasy pots and pans," and in her letter, Markle asked the line to be changed to "people all over America."
According to Daily Mail, in 2018, Markle read the letter again saying, 'Truth be told, at 11 I don't think I even knew what sexism meant," she said. "I just knew that something struck me internally that was telling me it was wrong. And using that as my moral compass and moving through from the age of 11, at that age I was able to change this commercial."