Angelina Jolie Donated to a Lemonade Stand
Two boys are raising money for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Amal and George Clooney Donated $100,000 to Lebanese Charities After the Beirut Explosion
It'll be shared by three charities.
The Weeknd Has Donated $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts
Abel Tesfaye is opening up his wallet.
George Clooney Donates $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative on President Trump's Behalf
He sarcastically thanked POTUS for "making Juneteenth famous."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Postponing the Launch of Their New Charity
Archewell is taking a backseat to the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief efforts.
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Donated $1 Million to Color of Change
The charity is the largest online racial justice organization in the U.S.