Putting your money where your mouth is isn't difficult when you have this many worthy causes at your fingertips.

Angelina Jolie Donated to a Lemonade Stand

Two boys are raising money for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.
Amal and George Clooney Donated $100,000 to Lebanese Charities After the Beirut Explosion

It'll be shared by three charities.
The Weeknd Has Donated $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief Efforts

Abel Tesfaye is opening up his wallet.
George Clooney Donates $500,000 to the Equal Justice Initiative on President Trump's Behalf

He sarcastically thanked POTUS for "making Juneteenth famous."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Postponing the Launch of Their New Charity

Archewell is taking a backseat to the Black Lives Matter movement and coronavirus relief efforts.
Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Donated $1 Million to Color of Change

The charity is the largest online racial justice organization in the U.S.

Michael Jordan Pledges to Donate $100 Million to Black Lives Matter Causes Over the Next Decade

"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement."
Angelina Jolie, Chrissy Teigen, Blake Lively, and More Donate to Black Lives Matter Charities

They're all urging fans to do what they can.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Donated Money From their Wedding Broadcast to a Hunger Charity

Rihanna Co-Funded a $4.2 Million Grant to Aid Victims of Domestic Abuse Affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic

How to Fact-Check Your Holiday Donations

The Sad Reason Jackie Kennedy's Clothes Were Donated to a Convent After She Died

Valentino Garavani had been hoping to buy some of the dresses he'd made her through the years.

